Stock markets around the world are in the red on Monday, with Japanese stocks falling 13%, their biggest drop since 1987. This has had an impact throughout Europe, with the Spanish Ibex in line with the German Dax, the French Cac and the Italian Mib, with losses exceeding 2%. In a globalised market, the fear that the United States could be approaching a recession is causing investors to flee risk. At the same time, this same shock is putting pressure on the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) to speed up its interest rate cuts to maintain growth in the middle of an election year. This is also increasing tension in Frankfurt, with the ECB heading for a further cut in the price of money at its next meeting on 12 September.

Why did the markets plummet on Monday?

Black Monday is the result of a combination of multiple factors. Like earthquakes, stock market shocks are the result of slow and silent movements that generate tension until they cause a major shock. In this case, all eyes are on the activity of central banks and monetary policy decisions that put an end to high interest rates, factors that affect markets that, in segments such as technology, accumulate extremely demanding valuations.

Last Friday’s employment report, which indicates that The unemployment rate rose for the fourth consecutive month, It was the great catalyst, or the great excuse, that the market needed. The negative signals in the labor market have suddenly awakened fears that the Federal Reserve has been too slow in lowering interest rates and the country is exposed to a recession. At the same time, pressure has increased on Jerome Powell, the president of the Fed, to press the button once and for all and join the trend started by the European Central Bank last June, when it executed the first reduction in the price of money in eight years (after a historic rise).

The falls began on Friday but have become more violent since the Japanese stock market crashed. Japan’s Nikkei index had its worst day since 1987, falling 12.4% on Friday, and is now down more than 25% after hitting a record high on July 11. Over the same period, the yen has strengthened to trade around 142 yen per dollar, compared with around 161 yen per dollar in early July.

“The market has entered extreme fear territory amid a plunge in major US tech stocks, concerns about a slowing US economy and sharp declines in Asian markets,” said Kim Dae-jun, an analyst at Korea Investment Securities.

All this against a backdrop where the market has called into question the faith, until recently unlimited, in the future of technology companies.

Will the United States enter a recession?

Another concern for investors, which is forcing the Federal Reserve to change the pace of monetary policy, is a possible recession of the US economy. “We have increased our 12-month recession probability by 10 percentage points, to 25%,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note, although they considered that the danger was limited by the wide margin that the Federal Reserve had to relax monetary policy.

“The market is no longer expecting an orderly adjustment in Fed policy towards some kind of neutral rate, say around 3.25%. Fear of a recession is now bringing the idea of ​​an expansionary monetary policy,” say Chris Turner, Frantisek Taborsky and Francesco Pesole of ING bank.

However, there is no global consensus on the future of the US economy. Swiss bank UBS is confident that the US will avoid recession, although it acknowledges that growth levels will fall.

The consensus now is that the Fed will not only cut rates in September, but will cut them by a full 50 basis points, compared with expectations just two weeks ago of a 25-point cut. Some analysts are even pointing to an emergency rate cut, which would not wait for the Fed meeting in September.

Why has Asia raised the alarm?

In addition to the time difference between the main Asian stock markets, which are the first to start the week, analysts are also looking with alarm at the future of the Chinese and Japanese economies. “The strong appreciation of the yen and the aggressive policy of the Bank of Japan are contributing to the poor performance of Japanese stocks after several years of good results,” says Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG bank. This has led to large global funds deciding to sell their positions and exit the Japanese market. “Japan seems to be the centre of the global movement,” underlines Jason Liu, analyst at BNP Paribas, who points to the low trading levels on the stock markets this month, which makes it easier for large swings to occur. “There seems to be a real sell-off of Japanese stocks by global funds,” comments Liu.

Another key factor to understand the evolution of the stock markets has been that the Japanese yen has been one of the most used currencies by traders for the carry tradeThis is the strategy used to borrow in a low-yield currency in order to buy a higher-yield one and pocket the interest rate differential.

Taiwan’s stock market is also a point of concern, as it is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), the world’s largest chipmaker. TSMC shares suffered a severe blow on Monday, falling 9.75%, raising concerns about a possible global correction in all stocks linked to artificial intelligence.

For their part, Chinese authorities published a statement over the weekend stating their intention to boost domestic demand in the country. The priority, they say from Beijing, is to improve the quality of spending, especially in the categories of domestic consumption and entertainment. “Domestic demand has been one of the main drags on the Chinese economy this year, so this decision is a good sign, although the markets could still be waiting for more far-reaching demand support policies,” highlights an analysis note from the Dutch bank ING.

What is the carry trade and why are investors concerned?

This is a low-risk operation that involves exploiting the difference between central bank interest rates. In other words, it allows one currency to be bought and another to be sold at the same time.

The Bank of Japan’s decision to raise rates aggressively has unleashed a storm and punished the investors who bet on it: not only do they have to pay higher interest on the yen they borrowed, but they now also face huge losses due to the rise in the Japanese currency. The impact is the same as that suffered by individuals who took out mortgages in yen, whose monthly payments shot up because more euros (or dollars) are needed to pay off a debt. The potential losses in this market force them to sell the assets in which they invested.

Why are technology companies the most punished?

The US stock market is coming off a brutal week for technology companies. On Friday, the Nasdaq, which brings together the heavyweights of the sector, concluded its third consecutive week of losses. The index has thus accumulated a fall of more than 10% since last month.

All eyes will be on Apple after billionaire Warren Buffett’s decision to halve his stake in the tech giant. Berkshire Hathaway, his holding company, sold about 390 million Apple shares in the second quarter. This is on top of the 115 million shares it sold from January to March, when the tech giant’s stock price was up 23%. Buffett still owns about 400 million shares worth $84.2 billion, according to data compiled by Reuters as of June 30.

The other firm in investors’ sights is Nvidia. Until now, the market’s darling is the main victim of distrust. Elliott Management said last Friday that the chip manufacturer’s shares were in “bubble territory.” In particular, the hedge fund targeted artificial intelligence because it is wary that “its applications are not ready.”

Beyond the tech companies, there are still major companies that will present their quarterly results this week. Among them are the entertainment giant Disney, as well as the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.

How do raw materials react?

For the moment, commodity markets are stable. The price of Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, remains below $80 a barrel, with a slight increase of less than 1%, only affected by concerns about an expanding conflict in the Middle East, awaiting a response from Iran following the assassination of the Hamas leader in Tehran last week.

“The oil market has seen four consecutive weeks of declines, and last week’s sell-off was the most aggressive since early May,” said Warren Patterson, Head of Commodities at ING. As for geopolitical risks, he suggests that the market is on the lookout for any real disruption to crude supply, regardless of political developments.

Why is the crypto market reacting?

Investor fears are also affecting cryptocurrencies, as investors look for less volatile and safer alternatives for their savings. Bitcoin has lost nearly 10% and remains at its lowest level since mid-February. The main cryptocurrency has accumulated four consecutive days of falls, while Ethereum has sunk to its lowest level since the beginning of the year, dropping by up to 25%. The specialized press highlights in particular the liquidation of contracts for more than 1 billion dollars in the cryptocurrency futures market.

“The widespread market downturn caused by recession fears has led to the reallocation of capital away from riskier assets, with digital currencies still largely perceived as such,” suggests Javier Garcia de la Torre, head of the Binance exchange for Spain and Portugal. This expert also adds the effects of the race for the White House, with a context “potentially less favorable for cryptocurrencies as an asset class.” Finally, he highlights, the summer months have historically been slower, with systematically lower returns.

Where are investors taking refuge?

The Swiss franc is one of the main beneficiaries of the panic that has gripped investors, with the dollar falling 0.9% to hit a six-month low against the Swiss currency. Regarding the euro, Bankinter analysts are optimistic that the dollar’s downward movement will consolidate and strengthen the European currency. “In the coming days, only a very weak European Sentix indicator could weaken the Euro,” the Spanish bank says.

“If the recession narrative really takes hold, we would expect that to change, with the dollar recovering as safe-haven demand becomes the dominant driver in currency markets,” said Jonas Goltermann, deputy head of markets at Capital Economics.

Swiss bank UBS notes in a note published on Monday that “S&P 500 earnings per share remain on track to grow 11% in 2024.” In this regard, they point out that the sale of shares of large technology companies “seems premature.”

