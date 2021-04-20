Brand Studio for Wing

Washing clothes is a everyday activity in which we constantly invest money. And we do it not only when buying products, but also when we use water and when we program the washing machine.

Many times we do not pay attention to these last expenses, but it is very important to take them into account. Today there are options that allow lower costs, with products designed to work with water at low temperatures, or designed for short wash cycles. It is important to know them to be aware of all the options.

Practical tips

Read well the instructions printed on the packaging. Ala products always indicate the exact measure you have to use according to your needs. Follow the instructions and do not waste soap, since many times, less is more than enough.

Savings options. A new option on the market is Liquid Wing to Dilute, which is up to 20% cheaper and yields three liters. It is prepared in a reusable container and is very good at removing stubborn stains.

Washing machine, always full and in short cycles. It is advisable to always wash with a full load. On the other hand, the Ala Liquid Dilution formula means that it is not necessary to do a pre-wash. The short cycle washes in less time and also saves energy.

The temperature of the water, a key factor. The lower the temperature, the lower the cost of the electricity bill. If the clothes are washing at 27º saving approximately 10% of the energy consumed by the normal wash cycle. And if it washes with cold water, the saving is 60%. To graph, a clear example of what this saving implies: washing your clothes at 30˚C instead of 40˚C for 12 months can save enough energy to illuminate nine rooms for a year. Ala’s ideal low temperature product is Liquid Wing to Dilute. Washing at 30 ° C not only saves energy and is good for the environment, it is also better for your clothes. The great cleaning effectiveness of the Thinning Wing allows to achieve very good results even at this temperature. Regarding this point, it is important to check the labels of the garments to know the maximum temperature at which they can be washed.

Avoid using the dryer. It is a method that wastes money and energy. To the drying clothes in the sun 1,219,234,959,000 watts are saved per year. A number that impacts and leads us to think about the possibility of choosing more sustainable drying methods.

The tough stain challenge

The Ala to dilute is ideal when cleaning clothes thoroughly and also has a very good perfume that neutralizes odors. Many times we find spots that cause headaches. For example, those of food, drinks or makeup.

Other times they are the smells the ones that don’t let us sleep. They remain impregnated in the fabrics and getting them out seems like an impossible mission.

A first tip for stains is wash clothes as soon as possible. Ideally, do this before the stain dries.

If the garment is heavily stained, it should wash separately, at the maximum temperature indicated on the manufacturer’s label, especially for stains dried food in vivid colors, or grease, mud or grass stains. Otherwise, energy could be wasted by washing it again.

To avoid bad odors, it is essential dry clothes as soon as possible. Otherwise, the humidity favors the growth of bacteria that cause unpleasant odors.