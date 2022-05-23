Although the scene was taken in the last hours by Kylian Mbappé, at home Paris Saint-Germain cannot go unnoticed the words of Keylor Navas . The goalkeeper, on the pitch yesterday as a starter in the last league match against Metz, spoke, as he reports ESPN to Prime Video France emphasizing his intention to stay in France.

The well-known dualism between goalkeepers at the Parisian home has been talked about throughout the year and if on the one hand it seems that from next season it will be Gianluigi Donnarumma the number one, for his part, the Costa Rican goalkeeper made things clear by confirming his stay: “If I will still be here in Paris next year? Yes, of course. I have another two years of contract”, he replied without hesitation the player. And then again: “My family and I are fine here and we are happy. We will continue to be happy”, he concluded Keylor Navas.