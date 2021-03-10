The Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper was chosen MVP of the match thanks to the ten saves he made against Barcelona. After the game, he attended Movistar Champions League to analyze the French champion’s move to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Ten stops: “Very happy, because we were able to help the team, which is what we wanted.”

The Barca: “We knew they would go looking for the match. They had no other choice. Today we had to suffer. Teams improve knowing how to attack and defend ”.

The penalty: “If they do it, it is an extra motivation for them and if they fail, a disappointment. I dedicate the stop to my family and Sergio Rico. I had the feeling that he was going to change it, because in the other game he threw it to the opposite side ”.

Madrid past: “I am happy to help PSG, but I have affection for Madrid. My story is now in Paris ”.

Later, the Costa Rican appeared at a press conference and was very happy for PSG’s qualification for the quarterfinals of the Champions League and for having saved Leo Messi a penalty in the first half. Keylor Navas was one of the reasons why PSG has reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The Costa Rican made an excellent match with ten saves, including a penalty to Messi. The goalkeeper of the Parisian team said he was very happy for having saved Messi’s penalty and for his great performance in the Parc des Princes.

“There was a game in which you could play better, but you had to defend more in the first half. Teams improve when they know how to attack and defend and we are happy with the result.” Keylor assured. Regarding Messi’s penalty, he stressed: “If they take the penalty it is an extra motivation and if it is the opposite it is a disappointment. Football is like that and I am very happy to stop it.

Keylor assured that the penalty is dedicated to Sergio Rico after the sad death of his father. Furthermore, he added: “I knew that Messi had taken more than 60 penalties in his career, but I am very happy to go to the next round. I’m very happy because the main thing is to help PSG. “