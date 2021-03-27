A Costa Rican court ruled this Friday that there was no threat from footballers Keylor Navas, Bryan Ruiz and Celso Borges to lose matches if coach Jorge Luis Pinto continued to lead the team after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

This was confirmed by the Court that carried out a trial for the crime of defamation against former officials Adrián Gutiérrez and Juan Carlos Román, who said in the media in 2018 that the three footballers would have threatened to lose games so that Pinto would leave the position.

In reading therefore, the judges affirmed that the players “at no time stated that they would lose matches”, but they acquitted the former officials accused of “a direct prohibition error”, which is when the accused is not aware of the prohibition of your actions or believe that you are acting on the right.

However, the Court accepted the civil action for moral damages and ordered the defendants to pay 3 million colones (about 5,000 dollars) to each soccer player.

The defense of the defendants argued during the trial that what these people did was to remind the media what the former president of the Costa Rican Football Federation, Eduardo Li, had told them about a meeting in which the soccer players had threatened to lose matches.

They assured that the intention of the former directors was never to defame the footballers.

At the trial the players denied having made the threat and Bryan Ruiz acknowledged that what he announced was that he would withdraw from the national team if Pinto continued in office, as he considered the coach’s behavior as disrespectful.

In his statement before the judges, the former federal president Eduardo Li, affirmed that the one who threatened to lose matches was Keylor Navas and even recalled that the current French PSG goalkeeper mentioned a clause in Pinto’s contract in which it was established that three consecutive defeats were reason for dismissal.

In the trial, Pinto’s contract with the Costa Rican Football Federation was presented as evidence and that clause does not exist.

In its ruling, the court also ordered Li to be investigated for the alleged crime of perjury.

Li has already faced justice for the notorious case of corruption in FIFA uncovered in 2015, a scandal known in the media as the “FIFAGate”, which involved the former president of the entity Joseph Blatter and a group of leaders from various parts of the world, including some of the Concacaf.

Li pleaded guilty before a United States Court to several crimes related to receiving bribes for the award of television and commercial contracts of the Federation.

After the 2014 World Cup, the most brilliant for Costa Rica by reaching the quarterfinals, the Federation did not renew Pinto’s contract.

From that moment the differences between the coach and the footballers came to light in the media, as well as alleged mistreatment by Pinto towards the players and workers of the Federation.