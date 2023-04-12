Technology and innovation are taking giant steps in the automotive sector, something essential with a view to the arrival of autonomous driving in the not too distant future. But it also has black dots, especially at the connectivity level. “All of these advances have challenged cybersecurity teams and SOCs as they face increasingly sophisticated attacks from malicious actors. And it is that despite the fact that all these facilities have meant a great advance for users in terms of driving and added value to the car itself, the truth is that it has become a great threat and a clear attack target for cybercriminals« , Explain Sergio BellidoVP Product Management at Devo.

One of those ‘hobbles’ is keyless access and entertainment content accessed over the Internet. The first has been one of the main concerns in the automotive sector, according to Unoauto, Sumauto’s specialist portal for new vehicles. From Aiuken they detected this problem in one of every four cases analyzed in the last two years. With this technology, a car door can be unlocked or the engine started without physically inserting a key, allowing the vehicle to be locked, drive manipulation or drive control.

Connecting to the internet to listen to music, talk on the mobile or find a route is another of the gateways used by cybercriminals. There are many ways to do it: a USB port, bluetooth, an SD card or with Wi-Fi. In this way, Unoauto warns of a new derivative of road safety, digital; that puts the driver, occupants and other road users at ultimate risk. Hence the importance of the dealer to advise the buyer and show him good practices.

According to Frederic Cantaert, commercial director of Unoauto, «in 2015 it was news how hackers remotely controlled a Jeep. If technology in 7 years has evolved so much, what hasn’t cybercrime also done? It is vital to start talking about cars delivered digitally clean and provide good practices to drivers in this area and dealers are essential there.

For this, Bellido gives an example: «Already in 2015, Charlie Miller and chris valasek, two American security researchers from IOActive Labs, managed to remotely access a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by technology journalist Andy Greenberg, who volunteered to perform the experiment. Miller and Valasek managed to access the car’s electronics from their computers from more than 15 km away, while the vehicle was traveling at more than 110 kilometers per hour, being able to perform actions such as putting the air conditioning to maximum, activating the windshield wipers and even reaching to cause the engine to stop.

In this context, he adds that «the irruption in the market of cars with a certain level of autonomy in driving. For a few years now, several brands have been working on the development and manufacture of autonomous cars, understanding autonomy as, for now, a partial attribute, since no car allows 100% unassisted driving. Among them, the automobile company Tesla stands out, as it is one of the companies that has invested the most in the development of autonomous driving vehicles, this characteristic being one of the most relevant value propositions in its cars. This new feature that allows the car to partially drive autonomously, together with the potential threats described above, opens up an area of ​​special concern in the industry due to the potential impact on road safety that cyberattacks could have on this type of vehicle.”

In addition, it highlights that the attacks “are not only directed at the vehicle itself and to take control over itbut also to the back-end services of the companies themselves, used for the management of incidents, maintenance and repair of the car, representing a risk to the integrity of the private data of the owner and the brand«.

Therefore, and in view of this situation, in the context of the European Union, the UNECE/R155 regulation was approved in 2020, which includes a framework of rules related to the homologation of vehicles in terms of cybersecurity. With this new regulation, the European Union intends to offer a framework for action to automobile companies in the process of developing connected vehicles, such as the identification and management of cybersecurity risks in vehicle design, the verification and evaluation of possible risks. , as well as the monitoring of cyberattacks and their response and analysis, among other issues.

“It is clear that automobile companies are currently facing one of the greatest challenges in their history. In order to deal with it, they will have to have cybersecurity teams and SOCs at the level of cybercriminals that are increasingly professionalized and equipped with better tools, which is why the cybersecurity market in the automotive world is expected to grow by 16% by 2023. », concludes Bellido.