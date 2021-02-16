Dubai (Al Ittihad) – it started Kicklab CorporationOwned by the Dubai government, by accepting cryptocurrencies and digital currencies as an option to pay commercial license fees and visas, to expand the options available to entrepreneurs around the world to establish their companies and expand in the UAE. Quicklab customers can now pay fees in currencies Bitcoin Ethereum, Tether, and a wide range of national currencies.

Keylab has teamed up with a host of blockchain and capital technology partners to provide an entrepreneurial sector payment option in the future.

This move is a point of light in Kicklab’s career, as it is the first institution of its kind to accept digital currencies, and allows registration completely virtually and remotely, even using only a smartphone.

“We have witnessed an increased interest in digital currencies with a number of our clients in the blockchain and fintech sectors within the Kiklab community,” said Tasour Al-Haq, CEO of Keylab. It was inevitable that we would respond to the market developments and start accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether. Cryptocurrencies are the future payment method, and Keylab has teamed up with reputable industry partners to make this move. ”

“We are the first government-owned licensing institution in the UAE to accept payment in digital currencies, but we certainly won’t be the only ones,” he added. This technology is expanding in the Middle East, and I look forward to seeing its effects on the way we do business in the future. ”

He added, “We are contacting leading companies in the field of digital currencies to discuss their expansion in Dubai. We embrace a vibrant community of entrepreneurs and international companies working in the areas of smart contracts, blockchain and private capital who work side by side with startups in the fields of education, healthcare and food technology. ”