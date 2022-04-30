Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Like the beginning of a fairy tale… Once upon a time there was a girl named Keyla Alejandraonly daughter of the Gutiérrez Camacho couple.

It’s a little girl little girl Barely seven springs, like all the little ones her age, she is curious and restless.

With dark skin, short, thin, dark brown eyes and a big smile, the little girl is always thinking about being big because she has dreams to meet

Read more: The City of Children in Mazatlan, between the pandemic and crime

Despite her young age, she is a girl who longs to study to get ahead through her studies.. She wants to be a great doctor when she grows up to help sick children, to cure them so they don’t suffer, since according to her she has seen very poor and skinny children on the street who don’t eat because they must be sick.

the little one Keyla Alejandra Gutierrez Camacho was born on August 29, 2015 in this city of Los Mochis.

He is currently studying the first grade of the basic level at the Colegio Liceo Americano in this city.

Every day, Keyla In her fantasy and her big dream, she says that she wants to finish her studies to get her family out of poverty, but above all to cure sick children, her mother said.

“I want to help my mother so that she no longer works, but what I want most is to help children who get sick, I have seen movies where doctors save children and I want to do that,” said the little girl. Keyla.

The little girl said that last Christmas Santa Claus brought her a set of medical equipment and that with it she plays with her cousins, injecting them, checking their hearts and giving them medicine to heal them.

“I really like to play doctor since I treat children who scrape their knees or who hit their heads for being naughty jumping on the bed or on the armchairs, “he said.

The innocent and sweet little girl also said that she is also going to cure little animals such as cats and dogs, as she assures that there are many on the street who need to be cured because there are many people who mistreat them.

“Doctors also soothe kittens and puppies when they cry, because many times people mistreat them, hit them or don’t feed them and then they get sick; That’s why we have to help them so they don’t cry,” the girl firmly assured. Keyla.

Read more: CEDH registers 15 complaints of sexual harassment from 2019 to date in Sinaloa

He commented that in his grandmother’s house there are some cats and that they are his patients, so whenever he has the opportunity he attends to them so that they do not get sick.

The Profile

Name: Keyla Alejandra Gutierrez Camacho.

Date of birth: August 29, 2015.

Location: Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

Profession: Elementary student.