We all know that nothing beats a controller when it comes to playing adventure titles on our sofa like Ryse Son of Rome or Quantum Break among many others. But what about competitive games like Call of Duty Warzone or Rainbow Six Siege? For several years, Microsoft implemented the option to use keyboard and mouse on Xbox, causing Xbox users to enjoy their console as if it were also a PC. Therefore, while you can take a look at the interesting list of keyboard and mouse compatible games on Xbox, let’s examine in a simple way the advantages and disadvantages of the keyboard and mouse vs controller.
It is a fact that keyboard and mouse users have a precision advantage in all FPS games that they do not have from controller players. These have much more control over their aim, in addition the mouse provides greater speed when it comes to locating our target, not as in the case of a command.
Keyboard and mouse vs controller
These factors are the reason why most professional esports are played on PC. But among all these advantages, the great disadvantage is that it is much more difficult to acquire skills with a mouse and keyboard than with a controller, since the key combinations are much greater and are not so within our reach.
The best keyboards and mice to play on your Xbox One
In the case of controllers, either Xbox or PlayStation, these are much less precise, especially in competitive games that require great skill. But, for some time now, many professional gamers have begun to use controllers created for competition, such as the new Nacon Pro Compact. These give players a lot of facilities, having all the buttons close enough to be as fast as PC players. But even though it is somewhat more difficult to eliminate our opponents, the controls have a great advantage, the targeted car (assistance).
Advantages and disadvantages
In summary, in this article on the advantages and disadvantages of the keyboard and mouse vs controller, we came to the conclusion that PC peripherals can be far superior to a remote control if we require enough time to acquire as many skills as possible. In the case of not having the necessary time, a controller will be the best option, although it will obviously reduce the possibilities when it comes to competing at the highest level.
Still, as we already told you, many competitors have achieved great skills with pro controllers in record time, reaching a level similar to that of PC players. So now, all those players who are interested in trying the keyboard and mouse on Xbox, can always start with these. 10 best games to play with keyboard and mouse on Xbox.
