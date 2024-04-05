Home page World

Christian B. is currently facing charges of sexual abuse. A witness statement links him to Maddie McCann.

Braunschweig – Madeleine “Maddie” McCann has been untraceable for 17 years. The three-year-old disappeared without a trace from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal. The case remains an unsolved mystery to this day, but that may soon change. Prosecutors may be close to filing charges in the Maddie McCann case.

The main suspect Christian B. has had to answer before the Braunschweig regional court since mid-February on charges of rape and sexual abuse of children. On the day of the trial on Wednesday (April 3rd), the suspect's most important witness and acquaintance, Helge B., suddenly threw the name Maddie McCann into the room. The investigators recently examined the suspect's former car for possible traces.

The suspect Christian B. appears uneasy when key witness Helge B. enters the courtroom

How RTL According to reports, Christian B. was said to be in a panic when his acquaintance Helge B. entered the courtroom. The two are said to have met in Portugal in 2006, but a close friendship is said to have never developed.

One says that Helge B. sat down in the witness chair in a relaxed manner Mirror-Report. He did not want to reveal his current address to the judge after receiving threats. The public prosecutor's office is hoping for information from Helge B. that could attest to possible rape and sexual abuse of children by Christian B.. The main witness made shocking statements about the Maddie McCann case.

“Didn’t even scream”: According to Helge B., Christian B. is said to have given himself away at the campfire

Helge B. had already reported in an earlier interrogation that the suspect said at the campfire that Maddie McCann “didn't even scream.” According to reports, the main witness has now confirmed this statement again in court and understood it as a confession to the killing of the three-year-old girl. Although Maddie's case will not be heard directly in this trial, evidence and testimony could still lead to additional charges.

Helge B. also revealed that while Christian B. was in prison for another violent act, he is said to have broken into his house to steal diesel. There he came across video cassettes with disturbing content in which Christian B. is said to have sexually abused several women.

20 videos with rapes of women: Helge B. burdens Christian B. with serious allegations

Helge B. reported that he found around 20 video cassettes on which a masked man in black clothing can be seen sexually abusing an older woman and a young girl. After the crime, the man took off the mask, whereupon Helge B. was able to recognize Christian B.

The judge then inquired about the whereabouts of these videos. “If I knew that, it would have helped me too,” replied Helge B. There is currently no trace of the videos; according to Helge B., they could possibly be in a caravan or a friend’s house. Helge B. sold the stolen car, the diesel, the camera and the videos, which in retrospect he sees as a big mistake. In January, Helge B. was accused of making false statements by the public prosecutor.

It is currently unclear whether Helge B.'s statements about the Maddie McCann case could lead to Christian B. being charged. The public prosecutor still needs sufficient evidence. However, the investigation is in full swing; the police recently surrounded a house in Germany following a new lead. (cg)