The footballers’ holidays are beginning to end and they are beginning to put on their work overalls to prepare for the next season that is about to start in less than a month and Kylian Mbappé was not going to be less. The Frenchman has an appointment with Paris Saint Germain at the Camp de Loges, PSG’s sports complex.
This place, which is located in the western suburbs of the Parisian capital, will be the scene of the first meeting between the president of the French club, Al Khelaifi, the new coach of the club, Luis Enrique, and the star of Paris Saint Germain. . This meeting will be held for a purpose: the former Spanish coach will try to convince Mbappé to continue wearing the club’s colours. Meanwhile, the player wants to solve his future as soon as possible. The player has already warned that he does not want to extend the contract that links him with the club until 2024.
For Kylian Mbappé it has not been a quiet summer, he has once again been at the center of the hurricane. After spending time in Miami and Cameroon and watching television in the Ivory Coast, he returned to a small town near Avignon to continue training before returning to PSG. The player’s family environment got into a battle with the Parisian club to agree a truce between the two parties.
A drop in tension after the letter was leaked in which it was written that Mbappé did not want to continue at PSG, the leaks of threats by the club and even the information revealed by Le Parisien that the emir of Qatar was furious with that situation. Meanwhile, Real Madrid is one step away pending what was happening. The whites leave for the United States on Thursday to start their tour while PSG heads to Japan on July 22, this date will be key in the Mbappé soap opera.
A large number of players like Messi, Ramos or Keylor have left PSG, something that from Mbappé’s environment is seen as a weakening of the project. The French player maintained a close relationship with these players. While this soap opera about Mbappé, PSG and Real Madrid is being resolved, rumors continue that they place Kylian’s substitutes at Paris Saint Germain
#Key #week #Mbappé #soap #opera
