The continuity of Luis Miguel Ramis on the Tenerife bench is still up in the air. Throughout this week a key meeting between Juan Carlos Cordero and the coach’s agents is scheduled to determine what will happen to the future of the Catalan coach, whose contract ends at the end of the season.

The truth is that the objective for which he was signed in the month of November has been fulfilled since he came to avoid relegation to Second B. Except in the first games, then the team found its way and little by little it moved away from the dangerous zone until consummating the stay in the absence of several days to go.

His numbers with TenerifeAlthough they have gotten a bit poorer in this final stretch, they are not all bad. He has directed 28 games of which ten ended in triumph, eight in a draw and the remaining ten in defeat, obtaining 45% of the points at stake. The team improved their defensive strength a lot, although offensively they had a hard time marking the differences.

However, the rectors of the club are not entirely convinced to renew him. The team’s game, the dealings with some reference players, the stubbornness with giving minutes to players who are not responding and the doubts that have been generated in the environment, have delayed the final decision.

Even Ramis’s own speech has begun to generate certain doubts. A few months ago he admitted that for his part there would be no problem in continuing, but lately he acknowledged that he had to sit down and talk “because it is not just about four things.” And in one of his recent appearances, he advised that his “phone number and that of my representatives is open.”

In this way, in the next few hours it is expected to define the situation, although the sports management of Tenerife already handles alternatives in case there is no understanding. The idea of ​​both Cordero and Ramis is to define everything before the start of the holidays.