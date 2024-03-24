Throughout this week, important continuities and contract renewals for the cause of the club have been closed within América. The first was that of Israel Reyes, who despite being a substitute, agreed to extend his connection with the team. Afterwards, the club signed a new contract for Sebastián Cáceres, a move that, as we have informed you in 90min, only ensures the sale of the Uruguayan. Finally, the club signed the renewal of Luis Ángel Malagón, demonstrating that there is blind faith in the Mexican goalkeeper.
Now, Santiago Baños and his team want to focus all their efforts on the most important continuity of all, that of Henry Martín. According to information from Fernando Esquivel, the following week a meeting is agreed between Henry and his agents together with the Coapa board where the intention is to negotiate the final agreement for the signing of a new contract, ensuring the source that everyone has full confidence in reaching an agreement.
Henry's desire is such that through his representation team, the head of the Mexican National Team, would have communicated to all his interested parties inside and outside of Mexico that he will not negotiate with anyone else until the movement with America is one hundred percent. fallen, something that no one wants to happen. The goal scorer's demand is clear, he wants to be the best paid on the team, that is, exceed the 3.5 million dollars that Valdés receives per year, we will see if Coapa is willing to comply.
#Key #week #renewal #Henry #Martín
