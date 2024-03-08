As one of the premier contests at the Cheltenham Festival, the Ryanair Chase attracts a field of seasoned chasers vying for glory over the intermediate trip.

With its blend of speed, stamina, and jumping prowess, this Grade 1 race offers a stern test for competitors and a thrilling spectacle for spectators.

Banbridge is the favourite for this year’s renewal in the Ryanair Chase betting 2024, but the top of the market is tight with Envoi Allen and Stage Star not far behind.

To uncover the winning formula in what promises to be a closely contested race, let’s examine the key trends that have shaped the Ryanair Chase’s recent history.

Age

Experience reigns supreme in the Ryanair Chase, with all of the 12 most recent winners falling within the seven to nine age bracket.

This age range represents a sweet spot, combining the maturity needed to tackle the demands of the race with the residual speed and agility of youth.

Price

Favourites have a respectable record in the Ryanair Chase out of the last 12 winners, with half prevailing and landing the Festival Trophy.

What’s more, all but one of the last 12 champions were positioned in the upper echelons of the betting market — occupying a top three spot.

This indicates that punters should pay close attention to the leading contenders when assessing how to use their Cheltenham welcome offers wisely.

Last run

A horse’s last run is another 50/50 factor for the Ryanair Chase, with six of the last 12 winners winning on their previous run before the Cheltenham Festival.

What’s perhaps more important is that 10 of the last 12 champions ran within the last 77 days, highlighting the importance of maintaining sharpness and fitness leading up to the race.

Preparation races

While the King George VI Chase at Kempton and the Ascot Chase at Ascot have both produced winners in the past, the sample size is small.

Three of the last 12 Ryanair Chase winners ran in the King George VI Chase, with none winning the Boxing Day showdown, while two of the previous 12 champions competed in the Ascot Chase — both winning.

These races serve as important preparatory contests for the Ryanair Chase contenders, offering valuable experience over challenging fences and against quality opposition.

Course form

Familiarity with the undulating contours of Prestbury Park is crucial, with nearly all recent winners (11 out of 12) boasting at least two previous runs at Cheltenham.

Moreover, a significant proportion of winners (eight out of 12) had notched up at least one previous victory at Cheltenham — showcasing their affinity for the unique challenges posed by the track.

Distance mastery

Proficiency over distances ranging from 19 to 21 furlongs is almost essential for success in the Ryanair Chase.

Nine of the last 12 winners had at least four previous runs over these distances, while 10 out of the 12 had at least two wins over such testing trips.

Chase credentials

A solid foundation in steeplechases is key, with 10 of the last 12 winners having at least seven outings over fences while the same number had at least four wins over the larger obstacles.

While this is not a hurdle contest, there are still some notable takeaways from a runner’s form over the smaller obstacles — with all of the last 12 champions having at least four runs over hurdles and eight winning at least twice.

Rating and Graded wins

Elevated ratings and success in graded races are common attributes among Ryanair Chase winners, with all recent victors boasting ratings of 162 or higher and the majority (11 out of 12) having notched up wins in Grade 1-3 contests.

Nine of the last 12 winners had at least one win in a Grade 1 contest, so it is worth ensuring your selection has won at the highest level.

Seasonal form

Consistency throughout the season is an important factor, with eight of the last 12 winners notching up at least three runs throughout the campaign.

At least one previous win in the season is pivotal, with all but one of the last 12 champions going to Cheltenham with a victory under their belt in the build-up.