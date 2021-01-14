The key to the room in which Napoleon Bonaparte died in exile on Saint Helena was sold at Sotheby’s for $ 112,000, the auction house reported on Thursday, January 14.

The key, 13 cm long, is sold with an envelope that reads: “Key to the room in Longwood where Napoleon died, and which I personally took out of the castle. Ch.R. Fox, Saint Helena, September 6, 1822 “.

Charles Richard Fox was a British military man. He brought the key from the island to Scotland, after which he presented it to his mother, a fan of the deposed emperor of France. Recently, in a house in Scotland, a key and a note were found in a suitcase.

According to preliminary estimates, the cost of the key was $ 4.1-6.8 thousand. Thus, the relic was sold almost 16 times more expensive, writes “RIA News“.

