If you think about it for a moment, you will probably realize that Most of the transactions you currently carry out are done digitally. Criminals are aware of this and are increasingly making more targeted efforts to commit fraud. Learn what the best ways to do this are: Most common credit card scams and how to protect yourself from them.

According to the criteria of

Although most people consider the most common fraud related to credit card use to be unrecognized charges, it is important to be aware that Your personal information may also be misused. and cause problems for him.

Through its section dedicated to personal finances, the media Business Insider identified that There are mainly four scam methods that Americans face with credit cards:

Credit applications on your behalf. If criminals steal your information, such as your Social Security number, date of birth, and passwords, as well as your credit card numbers, they can open an account in your name and apply for a loan.

If criminals steal your information, such as your Social Security number, date of birth, and passwords, as well as your credit card numbers, they can open an account in your name and apply for a loan. Account takeover. Using your personal information, they can gain control of an existing account and steal your money.

Using your personal information, they can gain control of an existing account and steal your money. Cloning or skimming. In this case, a counterfeit card is created with your details through which fraudulent purchases are made.

In this case, a counterfeit card is created with your details through which fraudulent purchases are made. PhishingIn this method, criminals impersonate your banking institution via email, text message, or other type of communication to trick you into giving away your personal information, such as your passwords.

You should be alert to this type of fraud. In addition to making you lose money, it will damage your credit history, which in the long run can cause other types of inconveniences such as the inability to access certain financial services.

Keep track of your card spending to spot any unusual charges. Photo:iStock Share

5 Tips to Stay Safe from Credit Card Scams

Considering that Credit card fraud is common, Here are some recommendations from experts to stay safe: