Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán arrived in Moscow on Friday for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. as confirmed by the Hungarian politician himself on the social network X. The meeting was aimed at discussing possible scenarios for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

“The peace mission continues. Next stop, Moscow,” Orbán wrote on X, where he accompanied his message with a photo of Moscow’s Vnukovo III airport, reserved for the authorities.

Upon his arrival in the Russian capital, Putin said that he was receiving the Hungarian Prime Minister not only as a partner of Russia, but also as the current President of the Council of the European Union.

“Dear Prime Minister, dear colleagues, welcome to Moscow. I understand that this time you have come not only as our long-standing partner, but also as the (pro tempore) president of the Council of the European Union,” Putin said at the start of the meeting in the Kremlin, broadcast live on Russian state television.

“I hope that we will have the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral relations in this difficult situation. And, of course, let’s talk about the prospects for the development of the biggest European crisis, I mean Ukraine,” the president added.

The visit follows one just three days ago in Ukraine, where Orbán held talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky on the possibility of a ceasefire to facilitate peace talks between Moscow and kyiv and end the war.

Why Hungary could mediate between kyiv and Moscow

Although the Kremlin reported that during the meeting between the two leaders issues of bilateral cooperation were also discussed, the main focus of the meeting was on A possible truce between Russia and Ukrainewhich Orbán says his country is one of the few currently in a position to mediate. Hungary, in fact, is one of the Kremlin’s few remaining partners in the European Union. However, not everyone in Europe is happy about the Hungarian mediation.

“The number of countries that can talk to both sides is drastically reduced, and Hungary could soon become the only one able to do so,” the prime minister said at the start of the meeting.

However, after having spoken with the Russian president, Orbán acknowledged that the positions of Russia and the West are very far apart at the moment.

“I wanted to listen to Putin’s opinion and I did listen to him… The positions are very far apart, many steps need to be taken to get closer to the end of the war, but the most important step was the establishment of contacts and I will continue to work,” he said in statements to the press.

What are Russia’s conditions for ending the war?

For its part, Putin has insisted on his proposal to end hostilities, which calls for the withdrawal of kyiv’s forces from four regions in southern and eastern Ukraine and for Ukraine to abandon its plans to join NATO.

“This involves the complete withdrawal of all Ukrainian forces from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as from the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions,” the Kremlin chief said in a statement to reporters.

Russia is not seeking a simple ceasefire or a pause in the conflict, but rather a full and definitive solution.

Putin also said that Russia is not seeking a “simple ceasefire” or a pause in the conflict, but rather wants a “full and final” solution.

At the end of the meeting on Friday, the Russian president acknowledged that Orbán had presented the Western position on the conflict in Moscow, “also from the point of view of Ukraine’s interests.”

“We thank the Prime Minister for his visit to Moscow. We see it as an attempt to re-establish dialogue and give it an additional impetus,” he said.

Ukraine gives Hungary the green light as mediator?

However, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said Orbán’s visit on a “peace mission” had not been agreed upon by kyiv and was not coordinated with Ukraine. These statements appear to be pushing the possibility of peace negotiations further away.

“Regarding the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Moscow on 5 July 2024, the Foreign Ministry stresses that the decision to make such a trip was taken by the Hungarian side without any agreement or coordination with Ukraine,” reads the statement published on Friday.

“Ukraine remains ready to continue to work constructively on developing bilateral relations (with Hungary) and European integration following the visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister to kyiv,” the Ukrainian diplomatic communiqué reads.

In its statement, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also reaffirmed that it rejects “any agreement on Ukraine without Ukraine” and has again referred to the so-called Peace Formula presented by President Zelensky as “the only realistic way to return to a single peace.”

This document consists of ten demands to Russia to end the war, which includes the withdrawal of Russian troops from all Ukrainian territory.

During their meeting on Tuesday, Zelensky told Orbán that he hopes he will be involved in the preparations for a second edition of the Peace Summit promoted by kyiv, in which Russia could participate.

Why does the European Union not look favourably on Hungary’s mediation?

Despite the closeness between Hungary and Russia, Brussels does not look favourably on Orbán’s mediation. Incidentally, shortly before the Hungarian prime minister arrived in Moscow, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, said that Orbán “does not represent the EU in any way.”

Although Hungary is now the EU member state holding the rotating presidency of the Council until 31 December, “this does not imply any external representation of the Union,” the head of European diplomacy stressed in a statement.

He also recalled that this role is the “exclusive” responsibility of the President of the European Council at the level of Heads of State or Government and of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at ministerial level.

“The EU’s position on Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is reflected in many conclusions of the European Council. This position excludes official contacts between the EU and President Putin. Therefore, the Hungarian Prime Minister does not represent the EU in any way,” Borrell stressed.

In line with these statementsNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Hungarian Prime Minister is not representing the Alliance during his visit to Moscow either.

“Viktor Orbán is not representing NATO at these meetings. He is representing his own country,” Stoltenberg said during a press conference ahead of the summit of allied leaders to be held next week in Washington.

The Norwegian politician said he hoped that during this summit the allies would have the opportunity to discuss with Orbán his visit to Moscow.

“Hungary informed us about this visit and I hope that when Viktor Orbán is in Washington for the NATO summit next week there will be opportunities to discuss and address the discussions he had in Moscow. This is something that takes place on a regular basis between allies,” he said.

Stoltenberg recalled that Orbán has visited Moscow on previous occasions and that after these trips he has informed the allies about them and that NATO members have discussed these trips after they have taken place.

The Secretary-General also recalled his recent visit to Budapest last month, during which he agreed with Orbán that Hungary will not participate in future NATO efforts to support Ukraine in defending itself against Russian aggression, but will not oppose other NATO partners doing so either.

“We are a sovereign country, so we do not think we should devote our attention to such criticism,” Orbán told reporters in the Kremlin after his meeting with Putin.

