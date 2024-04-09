This Tuesday, and as a result of the tripartite social dialogue process between Acolfutpro and the leaders of Colombian football, with the mediation of the Ministry of Laborthe minutes were signed that begin the negotiation of the petitions presented to the Dimayor and the FCF in 2019.

“We appreciate the management of the President of the Republic Gustavo Petro in this historic achievement, of the Minister of Labor Gloria Ines Ramirez and especially the tireless work and support of Mr. Edwin Palma, vice minister of labor relations, who will be a mediator in the talks,” said Acolfutrpo.

The document

As reported, the minutes are the first step for negotiations of a labor agreement, calendar, schedule and a list of topics of interest.

The document has the following requests:

– The calendar of professional competitions, rest and recovery periods (DIMAYOR competition)

– Arrange the status of the FCF player (FCF competition)

– Agree on the FCF disciplinary code (FCF competence)

– Agree on the single obligatory employment contract minute of the

FCF (FCF competition)

– Professional women's soccer tournament (DIMAYOR competition)

Work meeting for Colombian soccer. Photo:MInwork

– Complementary health policies (competence of the FCF)

– Schedules, intervals and rest time between DIMAYOR competition matches)

– Annual match of the Colombian senior team in favor of ACOLFUTPRO; (FCF competition)

Santa Fe and Acolfutpro. Photo:TIME

– Participation in television rights; (competence of DIMAYOR)

– Two annual meetings of ACOLFUTPRO with the soccer players of the Colombian women's and men's teams at the concentration site. (FCF competition)

– Arrangement of the number of tickets for the matches of the local tournaments and the Colombian national teams; (competition of the FCF and DIMAYOR)

– Adoption of protocols containing policies against discrimination, workplace harassment and gender violence. (FCF competition.