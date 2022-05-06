Picture: Andre Heinerman

key solution

For classic car owners in particular, the car is much more than just a commodity. It is pampered and adored, and so it stands to reason that the key to happiness gets a special place. For example a handmade storage box for the wall, handmade in Paderborn. You can order at schluesselgarage.de. The makers imagine that you also put a small, suitable model car in the box. The smallest box (25x10x12 cm) for a 1:43 or 1:23 scale model costs 98 euros ready for assembly. The glass door is six millimeters thick and there are nine colors to choose from. Individual requests are possible. The delivery time is approximately one week.fbs.