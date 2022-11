Video playback of Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, 🇧🇷 Photo: Repdroução/ Telegram

Kirill Stremousov, Russia’s deputy head of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, died on Wednesday in a car accident, Russian state news agencies reported. Stremousov was one of the most prominent public faces of the Russian occupation of Ukraine, using social media to spread aggressive statements, the latest of which appeared on Wednesday morning.

Russia decided to annex the Kherson region of southern Ukraine and three others last month after organizing what it called referendums, considered illegal fraud by Kiev and the West.

Stremousov posted regular video updates on social media – including from speeding vehicles – about the situation on the front lines. Lately, he has been urging civilians to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the face of a growing Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake territory captured by Russian forces in the early days of the war.

The contributor from Russia was an economist born in the Donetsk region and made a career as a fish entrepreneur. Gradually, he became politically radical, taking positions against the central government in Kiev after the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the civil war in Donbass.