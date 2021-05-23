A medical report showed the importance of vitamin B12 for health, as it plays three major roles in the body: It helps maintain healthy nerves, and prevents an anemia called megaloblastic anemia, which makes people tired and weak, and it also helps maintain a normal voice. It is fixed in the ears, according to the “Lusa Daily Express” magazine.

Research confirms that vitamin B12 is necessary for the production of myelin, the protective and insulating sheath surrounding nerves. Vitamin B12 deficiency leads to demyelination of nerve cells surrounding the cochlear nerve, which leads to hearing loss and tinnitus.

Low levels of vitamin B12 and folic acid are associated with the destruction of small blood vessels, which may lead to decreased cochlear capacity, hearing loss and tinnitus, as well as impaired homocysteine ​​metabolism in the cochlea and associated oxidative stress to nerves caused by a deficiency of folic acid. To early hearing loss.

Scientists emphasized that there are two main reasons for vitamin B12 deficiency, namely: pernicious anemia, and following certain and strict diets, and pernicious anemia is one of the autoimmune diseases that prevent the body from forming the internal factor of vitamin B12, a protein made by the stomach and needed by the intestine. To absorb the vitamin, following strict diets that do not contain vitamin B12 causes a deficiency in the body, as it is not found in plant foods except in fortified cereals, green leafy vegetables, milk, red meat, fish and eggs.

The importance of vitamin “B12” comes in maintaining the health of the body, performing its functions in a proper manner, strengthening the nerves and beauty of the skin, and it is also important and useful for pregnant women.