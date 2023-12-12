On Friday, December 15, the Central Bank of Russia will hold its final meeting on the key rate for 2023. Experts suggest that the rate may eventually be increased to 16% per annum. About how decisions are made on the key rate and how it will affect the dollar exchange rate in 2024 and mortgage and deposit rates – in the Izvestia article.

Central Bank meeting on the key rate December 15, 2023

The final, eighth meeting of the Central Bank on the key rate will be held on Friday, December 15. At the last meeting, on October 27, the Central Bank raised the key rate for the fourth time this year – from 13 to 15% per annum. In its statement, the Bank of Russia explained that further decisions on the key rate will be made “taking into account the actual and expected dynamics of inflation relative to the target, economic development over the forecast horizon, as well as assessing risks from internal and external conditions and the reaction of financial markets to them.”

The head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, emphasized that the key rate could be raised again, “by tangible steps,” if the decision made in October does not slow down inflation. “At recent meetings, we raised the key rate with tangible steps and will be ready to do this again if we do not see signs of a sustainable slowdown in inflation and a cooling of inflation expectations,” the financier said.

She assured that the Central Bank has effective tools to reduce inflation. The regulator will maintain higher rates in the economy to prevent an inflationary spiral.

Key rate for today, dynamics of changes in 2023

Experts assume that at the meeting on December 15, the Central Bank will raise the key rate to 16% per annum: 11 out of 16 market representatives surveyed made this assumption. Only two credit institutions surveyed allowed it to remain at the level of 15% – PSB and DOM.RF Bank. At the same time, two financial institutions allow an increase in the key rate to 17% – these are the Zenit and Absolut banks.

Currently the key rate is 15% per annum. Previously, from September 15 to October 27, the rate was 13% per annum, from August 15 to mid-September – 12%, from July 21 to mid-August – 8.5% per annum. Before this, it had not changed since September last year.

According to the forecast of Managing Director for Investments of PSB Management Company Nikolai Ryaskov, the Central Bank may increase the rate both at the next meeting and in February 2024. “The main priority of the Bank of Russia is to contain inflation, so its level will be one of the main factors influencing the decision on the key rate. Despite the fact that inflation, according to the latest data, has slowed its growth, its level is still at the upper limit of the range expected by the regulator,” he noted.

In addition, the expert drew attention to the fact that the level of inflation expectations of the population remains high. Also, corporate lending and mortgages continue to show active growth rates; these data will also be strong arguments for increasing the rate level, he added.

According to Nikolai Ryaskov, it will be possible to talk about reducing the key rate no earlier than the second half of 2024.

Izvestia experts recalled that monetary conditions are tightening not only because of the rate – the rules for issuing preferential mortgages and banking regulations are changing in the country, which together leads to an even greater reduction in lending.

How the key rate is formed

The key rate is the main instrument of the monetary policy of the Bank of Russia. Its level is formed so that it is possible to maintain annual inflation at a level of about 4%. Since 2021, the Central Bank has been publishing the forecast trajectory of the key rate.

The key rate is taken into account when calculating taxes, some fines and penalties for late tax payments. Also, the current value of the key rate is used when calculating the tax on interest income on deposits.

How key rate decisions are made

Before each decision on the key rate, during the so-called “silence week,” the Central Bank publishes a report with comments on the state of the regional economy and a forecast of key economic indicators from leading analysts.

Following each meeting, a press release on the key rate is published on the website, and then the Chairman of the Bank of Russia speaks at a press conference and answers questions from journalists.

When making a decision, the Bank of Russia will take into account the fact that inflation has gone up from the regulator’s forecast, noted PSB chief analyst Denis Popov. According to Rosstat, at the end of November it accelerated to 7.53%.

The regulator may be more concerned about external conditions, as world oil prices have dropped to five-month lows, added Igor Rapokhin, senior debt market strategist at SberCIB Investment Research.

What will happen next to the dollar exchange rate, mortgages, deposits, loans

A possible rate increase on December 15 could also provide short-term support to the national currency, which will strengthen against the dollar and other currencies. However, a longer-term effect will manifest itself only a few months after the meeting, warned Pavel Zhuravlev, head of the investment analytics department at Renaissance Bank.

Mortgage rates directly depend on the key rate. In recent months The Russian housing market is at a crossroads. After several years of rapid growth both in terms of the number of square meters and in terms of prices, the situation has changed radically: sharply increased rates have jeopardized the demand for new and secondary housing. Multi-year highs in the number of unsold square meters in new buildings are already being recorded. .

On the contrary, bank deposits become more attractive when the key rate increases. Thus, in October, many Russian banks began to raise deposit rates even before the Central Bank’s decision in anticipation of an increase in the key rate. The conditions of 17 of the top 50 credit institutions became more attractive. Basically we are talking about short-term deposits, from one to three months, or about deposits for two years without the ability to replenish or withdraw money.