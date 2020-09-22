In the Leningrad Region, geologists completed the first stage of a program to survey springs and added almost half of the verified sources to the black list – despite their popularity, it is dangerous to drink water from there. Spring water cannot be a priori clean, and finding a good spring is not so easy, experts explained to Izvestia, noting that practically no one is involved in this issue at the state level.

Springs do not monitor

Water for research within the project “Clean Springs – Healthy Baltic” tookAs local media reported last week, representatives of the North-West Production Geological Association (NW PGO, part of Rosgeologia). About 30 springs have been checked. In about half of the sources, the water does not meet the standards, scientists found.

Elena Gretchina, a representative of the non-profit environmental organization Friends of the Baltic, told Izvestia that the project combines two different programs: Friends of the Baltic dealt with small rivers and springs at the same time, and within the framework of Rodnikov Leningrad Oblast, bloggers and journalists marked sources on the map and surveyed them. Now a presidential grant has been allocated for the general project. The experts are the specialists of the SZ PGO. The exploration of the springs began in March 2020 and will end in the summer of 2021.

“People who take water from springs believe that it is a priori clean and good,” says Gretchina. – But often there are various pollutants in the springs – nitrates, for example.

Photo: Pixabay

According to her, in the previous project only 375 springs were surveyed and each year about half of the springs were found to be unusable.

– We observed on the ground: people constantly come in cars, bring a lot of bottles, take water. And the springs are not monitored in any way! Says Gretchina.

According to her, the springs are sometimes checked by Rospotrebnadzor – if they are used as a source of central water supply. But in general, springs are not included in the system of any state monitoring. And at different levels of the state apparatus, Gretchina notes, no one knows how many springs there are, and which of them are used.

– In our project, we want to come up with a legislative initiative in order to identify socially significant springs and add them to the state monitoring system. We believe that Rospotrebnadzor should deal with this – as a source of water supply , – said the representative of the organization “Friends of the Baltic”. – We would like the water from springs to be checked according to the same indicators as from a centralized source of water supply.

Can lead to massive illness

The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of Russia was unable to respond to Izvestia’s inquiry about the accounting of springs, explaining that the department was not involved in this topic. The press service of Rospotrebnadzor “Izvestia” explained that According to the current legislation, sources of drinking water supply can only be sources with sanitary and epidemiological conclusions and included in the register of objects of supervision of the Rospotrebnadzor authorities …

– Springs are unprotected sources of water, the water quality of which can change depending on different conditions , – noted in the department. – Springs fed from the first surface horizon are subject to natural pollution and human waste products. In the immediate vicinity of some springs, there are private residential houses equipped with cesspools, which can lead to their potential pollution.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Polegenko

The ministry stressed that drinking water from springs is unsafe for health and can lead to “the emergence of massive infectious intestinal diseases.”

– Constant monitoring of the water quality of springs is not carried out , – admitted in Rospotrebnadzor.

Public activists case

“The springs are somewhat aloof from regulation,” says Valentin Smirnov, a representative of the Altai Regional Branch of the Russian Geographical Society, who is working on the “Clean Altai Springs” project. – In the Altai Territory, only two springs are registered in the water register. And in total, according to our calculations, there are about 2 thousand.

The project “Clean Springs of Altai” is a twin brother of the project from the Leningrad region: funding for it also received thanks to presidential grants. There are several such projects: in Buryatia there is “Springs of my village”, in the Kaliningrad region in 2018 there was a project “Springs, lakes, rivers – we study and save”. While the springs remain the business of public organizations.

“There is no information on them at the level of local authorities,” Smirnov says. – It is sad, because in our region, especially in rural areas, there is a problem with drinking water and the local population actively uses the springs.

According to him, even if there is a spring in the countryside, which the head of the settlement wants to improve, he cannot allocate money for this, since the source is not an infrastructure object.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Polegenko

– For this, the springs must be registered in the cadastre. And their entry into the cadastre is a very complicated procedure that requires a large package of documents – said Smirnov. – Until the moment they are marked on the map, it is very difficult to do something with them in a legal way, using, for example, federal money. AND I don’t think the ministry does not see this problem. It’s just that, apart from desire, there are objective reasons.

Elena Filimonova, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of Hydrogeology of the Geological Faculty of Moscow State University, believes that if we talk about state regulation of springs, it is not necessary to unite them only by origin, as objects of natural outflow of groundwater to the surface.

“There are about a dozen springs on Sparrow Hills alone,” she told Izvestia. – It is impossible to monitor everyone and regularly select the chemical composition. But there are springs that give rise to lakes and rivers and which can be used for centralized water supply. At these springs, constant research is being carried out for the chemical composition and consumption. As for those springs that are used by the population on a decentralized basis, around them it is necessary at least to ennoble the territory, to monitor its sanitary condition.

Smirnov notes that he would not at all want to bring the topic of cleaning springs to the federal level, as he fears a formal approach. He believes that it is necessary first of all to work with the public, reviving the lost movements, which in the Soviet Union were engaged in cleaning up springs. Funds, he says, can be attracted through grants, looking for interested businessmen.

The Presidential Grants Fund told Izvestia that in just nine competitions more than 90 projects related to the cleaning of springs, rivers, ponds, lakes and other reservoirs were supported. The total amount of support was about 94 million rubles.

Budget case

However, Smirnov notes, the authorities’ attention to the topic of springs differs from region to region.

“For example, in the Ulyanovsk region there was a large project on this topic and is still in operation,” he says. – There was such a project in the Leningrad Region. In the Penza region. And there are social movements in almost every region.

In the Ulyanovsk region, they just found a way to allocate budget money for the improvement of springs. So, in 2019, according to the regional Ministry of Natural Resources, 63 springs were landscaped, of which 30 were funded by the regional budget. In 2020, within the framework of the state program “Environmental Protection and Restoration of Natural Resources of the Ulyanovsk Region”, 30 springs will also be landscaped in the amount of 2.4 million rubles. Springs are selected for improvement, which are key sources of water supply for the population. In 2021, the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Ulyanovsk Region is going to publish an atlas of the region’s springs together with the RGS department.

Flasks with reagents in a water quality control laboratory Photo: RIA Novosti / Mikhail Voskresensky

A similar program – “Springs of the Moscow Region” – operates in the Moscow Region under the patronage of the Ministry of Ecology and the Ecology for All Charitable Foundation, but here the springs are being improved at the expense of extra-budgetary funds and sponsorship contributions.

Elena Gretchina explains that in the Leningrad Region Friends of the Baltic are still trying to involve local authorities in working with springs.

“We are working with the Committee for the Use of Natural Resources in St. Petersburg, the Committee for Natural Resources of the Leningrad Region, which declare that they will work to survey the springs if they are included in the monitoring system,” says Gretchina. – And in the autumn session of the WSS of the Leningrad Region, a proposal will be made to include socially significant springs in the state water register.

However, some municipalities are already taking up this issue on their own initiative. For example, in the Lomonosov district of the Leningrad region, she said, the ecology department from its budget once a year checks some of the springs – those that people use.

Better from the tap

If in the Leningrad region about half of the springs being tested have bad water, then in the Altai Territory, according to Smirnov, about 10% of the springs have a frankly bad condition. The rest have certain problems, but in general, the springs are monitored. But there is also a nuance – even from proven springs, it is better not to drink water just like that.

“The idea that we are trying to convey to the local population: any water not from a centralized water supply system requires boiling,” says Valentin Smirnov. – Because even from a very clean source, the water is clean today, but tomorrow there is no rain or a cow has come to graze.

A lab employee fills a flask with water to test the water quality at a water treatment plant Photo: RIA Novosti / Sergey Mamontov

He noticed that in some springs, on the contrary, the mineralization is too high – and water from there is not suitable for daily consumption. However, people use it: they don’t like tap water, but it is tasty from the spring.

“The purity of the spring also depends on which aquifer the water is discharged to the surface from,” explains Elena Filimonova. – Even within the city, if some deep horizons are exposed, for example, limestones, which lie deep enough and are separated from the surface by layers of clay, the water there will have a bubbling, pressurized character, it will be clean enough.

Such springs, according to her, exist, for example, near Zvenigorod, where deep horizons are just opening up along the Moskva River. The water there comes out of the ground in the form of small fountains, the so-called griffins. But, Filimonova notes, in the Moscow region, the spring is not the same.