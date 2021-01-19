The following is the stock exchange ticker for important price movements on the international financial markets and their causes:

12:38 p.m. – The dollar is weakening ahead of Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellen’s hearing in Congress. In return, the euro rose 0.5 percent to $ 1.2132. Market participants expected statements from Yellen on the need for further economic aid and market-determined exchange rates. “Both are in line with our weak US dollar outlook,” said ING Bank analysts.

12:36 p.m. – The SAP subsidiary Qualtrics gives the go-ahead for the IPO on Wall Street. The shares would be offered at a price between 22 and 26 dollars each, according to the prospectus on Tuesday. Thus, the income from the new issue should amount to up to 1.47 billion dollars. Qualtrics offers software with which organizations can collect feedback and data from customers and employees in order to analyze and process them in real time. SAP wants to consolidate the company in the balance sheet even after the IPO.

9.22 a.m. – A jump in profit in the past quarter and the third increase in the annual forecast allows investors to take advantage of Logitech shares. The shares of the computer accessories company rose on the Zurich Stock Exchange by 8.5 percent. The Swiss-American company is benefiting from the pandemic-induced strong demand for products for the home office and accessories for computer games.



7.48 a.m. – A downgrade is causing problems for CTS Eventim. The shares of the ticket marketer and concert promoter gave way to 2.8 percent in the pre-trading session at Lang & Schwarz. Bank Berenberg downgraded the share to “Hold” from previously “Buy”.



7.40 a.m. – The IT service provider S&T is asked to submit an outlook for 2021 pre-trading at Lang & Schwarz. The shares gain 3.2 percent. In terms of sales, the group is aiming for an increase of more than 15 percent.



7:23 am – The prospect of an economic recovery is causing the oil price to rise. North Sea oil of the Brent variety rose 0.4 percent to $ 54.97. “Yesterday’s data from China was positive for oil prices,” said Michael McCarthy, market strategist at CMC Markets. China’s economy grew in 2020 despite the Corona crisis.

rtr / dpa-AFX