Beyond the fundamental contribution it made Sergio Massa In dividing Peronism, analysts have no doubts: a part of the triumph of Mauricio Macri in 2015 It is only explained by the anti-Kirchner vote that agglutinated. It wasn’t so much that they loved him, but rather they didn’t love her companions. Moreover, there are those who still believe today that the former chief of staff could have been the president if he took a clearer stance in the campaign against his former and current ally. Doubt for the story. And in the present what happens? Will there be a useful vote this year too? A consulting firm that has been measuring the electoral scenario got fully involved in the issue. Y Clarion advances this Friday that data.

It is not just any pollster: Pérez Aramburú & Asociados officially worked for the government of Let’s change. This newspaper anticipated days ago a first cut of its last survey (1,409 cases throughout the country, from February 23 to 25): how many are the “No crack” and how could they vote this year.

First conclusion regarding the useful vote: the trend continues and today it would exceed 20 points of the total. It can be key to Together for Change, but it would not be enough to beat the Front of All, which maintains a high rate of hard support.

The full 47-page study report begins with a “Analytical Summary”. These are some of its main conclusions:

– “Refering to perceived social situation, Argentines recognize that the inflation became the main problem of the country, increasing six points compared to the measurement of November-December 2020. Secondly, there is insecurity “.

– “The 52% of the population assesses that the general situation of the country is negative (four points less than in November). However, this improvement does not translate into a better evaluation of the Current situation. Likewise, the retrospective evaluation deteriorates: 59% consider that the country is worse off than a year ago. “

– “The actual economic situation is evaluated in a way negative for almost the 60% of those surveyed and regularly by 25% of them. In these cases, the main cause of this economic panorama is associated with the measures taken by the current government (43%). Then the legacy of the previous administration (23%) and the impact of the pandemic worldwide (21%) are mentioned “.

– “In relation to the government assessment, the performance of Alberto Fernandez It is at similar values ​​to the end of last year: it continues to show greater disapproval (51%) than approval (37%) “.

According to the Pérez Aramburú poll, more people believe that Cristina Kirchner makes decisions in the Executive Power.

– “Regarding the issue of who makes the decisions in the Executive Power, the trend observed previously is maintained: close to half of the respondents (49%) indicate that Cristina Kirchner as the person who ultimately decides important government issues – versus 36% who believe they do Alberto Fernandez– “.

– “Refering to dispute over opposition leadership, the offer is without a clear winner. Almost a third of Argentines cannot mention which leader is leading the opposition. Between the two people who stand out appear Horacio Rodríguez Larreta Y Mauricio Macri“.

– “The Head of Government of CABA keep being him highest rated leader of the country (46% positive), followed by Maria Eugenia Vidal (Four. Five%). For their part, both Cristina and Macri increased their popularity in the order of 6% and 4% respectively. “

Trends for legislative

When the electoral chapter arrives, Perez Aramburú it measures the general trend initially. Are people more predisposed to vote for the ruling party or for the opposition this year? Although they win the second by 11 points -with 21% undecided-, the balance may leave the government relatively happy.

Why? Because while the health and economic crises do not give truce, “The candidates of the ruling party” add up to 34%; far from the 48% obtained by the Fernándezes in the last presidential election, but not so bad for a legislative one where to win it can reach with about 40 points.

Of opposing side, the Four. Five% it will have to be divided into a varied offer. And the consultancy specifically asks about those fronts: Together for Change captures about half of this unofficial trend (that is, it would be around the 22 points base). The parties of the left, right and Peronism not K come in a clearly lower echelon and with even numbers.

In the comparison with 2019, the voter loyalty it remains high: 84% of those who opted for Kirchnerism would do so again this year and 81% of the Macristas would continue on the opposition side. Regarding the latter, and from a minority group, the most opposed are right-wing militants (94%).

And then, yes, there is the question about the opposition useful vote: “Some people say that in these legislative elections they are going to vote for the candidate that you like the most regardless of whether you have a high or low chance of winning and others say they will vote for candidate who has the best chance of beating Kirchnerism. What are you going to do? “

The analysis is made based on the 45% that would favor opposition candidates. And from that group, more than half (52%) admits that his decision will be clearly anti K. It would be about 23 points of the total of voters. A lot of.

In the finer analysis of the anti K, the helpful vote is clearly majority among those who define themselves as macristas (75%) and radicals (53%).

On the other side, a 37% of the 45% opponent (about 17 points of the total) would opt for the candidates they like the most regardless of your chances of winning. They complete the “does not know / does not answer”.

