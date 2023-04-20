The arrival of spring is for many riders the moment when they get back on the bike after the winter. However, under no circumstances should you move without first checking the tire pressure, which is so affected by inactivity, and which can even lead to a deformation of the rubber, which would require its replacement and cost between 60 and 250 euros per cover, according to Euromaster.

However, the tire is not the only element to check. If the motorcycle has been immobilized for several months, it is very possible that the battery has discharged. And even starting without problems, it is necessary to continue checking elements such as, for example, the braking system.

With an operation almost equal to that of a vehicle, if the motorcycle has been stopped, it must be ensured that the brake pads are not stuck to the discs, both in the front and in the rear, with a price that can go up to 150 euros. per unit.

On the other hand, it is also vital to pay special attention to other key points such as oil, the ‘blood’ of the vehicle. If it has not been changed after a year or after reaching the mileage stipulated by the manufacturer, it must be replaced. Otherwise, it can lead to very serious breakdowns such as engine breakage and can mean up to 4,000 euros less in your pocket.

Ultimately, you also have to check the transmission of the motorcycle, especially those that have a chain. If it is not used, it may have dried up and not have grease, so it would be convenient to lubricate it. If not done, it can cause premature wear and, in the worst case, cause a chain break at a cost of up to 400 euros. Also, if this scenario occurs while driving, it can be linked to an accident.