The return of the public to the stadiums is the main objective of the leaders. That is why they met this Wednesday in Puerto Madero and this Thursday there will be a conclave of the Buenos Aires clubs with Diego Santilli, Deputy Head of Government. Rodolfo D’Onofrio and Jorge Ameal, presidents of River and Boca, will lead the advance. Claudio Tapia, head of the AFA will be there. It is a step forward. And although from Viamonte they insist that the fans can return by 33% for the last days of March or the beginning of April, there is no certain date. It will probably happen after the Copa América.

In this sense, the fact that Conmebol is managing the presence of spectators at the government level plays in favor of the leaders’ initiative. “The idea is to play the Copa América with an audience. We are considering some alternatives, such as selling tickets for people who present a negative PCR or for those vaccinated, “said Gonzalo Belloso, Assistant Secretary for Soccer and Director of Development of the South American organization.

With public. This is how Conmebol wants the Copa América to be played, as stated by Gonzalo Belloso, Director of Development.

“If we make a decision, it has to be with certainty. We can’t say anything now. If people come back and get infected, everything goes backwards. You have to be cautious, “said Cristian Malaspina, president of Argentinos Juniors and vice of the Professional Football League (LPF) after the summit that took place at the Hilton hotel. The representatives of all the First Division clubs were present, among them Sarmiento and Platense, recently promoted, and the new leaders of Huracán, with David Garzón (president) and Abel Poza (vice) at the head. A photo was taken with Marcelo Tinelli, capo of the LPF and San Lorenzo in a preview of what will be the classic to be played on March 6 at the Nuevo Gasometer. There was camaraderie. And the idea is to resume face-to-face meetings every 15 days with rotating venues; It was even proposed to move them indoors.

Key actors. Rodolfo D’Onofrio and Jorge Ameal will be present at the meeting with Diego Santilli.

What is the plan for the return of the fans to the stadiums? The leaders are developing protocols. It is thought of stands with yellow lines to delimit the spaces in the popular ones and a spacing of three seats in the stalls. For subscribers and partners, skipped matches and, thus, be able to meet all. “If we don’t do something, we will continue to lose affiliates. People are not going to pay the fee forever ”, a director of an important club was honest in dialogue with Clarion.

The one who spoke publicly about the situation was D’Onofrio. “The bingo halls and casinos are open and they are closed places. Soccer is an outdoor sport and, taking certain precautions, a gradual return can be implemented. But that is a final decision that the health organizations must make,” he said. River’s boss.

And he added: “For the economy of the clubs it is very important. Members pay the fees and season tickets to go to watch football. At some point you have to find a way. That is why the AFA and the clubs ask that it be possible. begin to implement, with a minimum percentage of the capacity and with the pertinent care ”.

There is another problem and it has to do with food and beverage vendors. Today, that service will not be possible. Work is being done to change the modality and provide a higher quality product, which is outsourced in the clubs. But right now it’s a minor issue.

The City told this newspaper that “we cannot set a date,” but Santilli’s presence is an accolade. In short, the Buenos Aires government has autonomy to decide whether or not to enable the public. “Always according to the vaccination plan,” they said. On the weekend, Turismo Carretera could run with 2,700 spectators in the stands. It would be a good sign.

Some Buenos Aires leaders are divided. “It would not be good for it to be played at the Monumental and not on the Lanús or Banfield fields,” said one of them. Others from the same district, on the other hand, believe that it is a good possibility: “If it starts in the City, then the Province will have pressure. The important thing is that the fans come back.”

The national government, for now, does not want to know anything. He did not like that Tapia cut himself off and sent letters to the governors asking for the public to return. Matías Lammens, Minister of Tourism and Sports, has scheduled a meeting with Carla Vizzotti, in charge of Health, to advance on the matter.

The return of the fans will be gradual. First a 30, then a 50 until it is complete. The thread, meanwhile, does not stop. We will have to wear a flag, cap and chinstrap in this new normal.