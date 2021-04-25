Representatives of the government of Neuquén and ATE meet this Sunday afternoon to try to unblock the wage conflict for which the Self-convened Health Workers carried out 19 days of picketing throughout the province, which translates into losses that would exceed 400 million dollars in Vaca Muerta.

The province itself has lost more than 133 million pesos in concept of royalties, according to the Minister of Energy of Neuquén, Alejandro Monteiro. It’s about $ 7 million a day.

Last Thursday ATE, led by Carlos Quintriqueo, launched a total stoppage of activities in demand for an increase in the basic salaries of all state employees. The request covers health workers.

On Saturday it was learned that ATE had suspended the negotiations and that there would probably be no news until Tuesday, prolonging the pickets and demonstrations in the province for three more days.

In Neuquén there have already been 19 days of picketing due to the conflict with health personnel. Photo: Alfredo Leiva

The government of Omar Gutiérrez chose to accelerate the process and summoned the trade unionists for this Sunday.

Quintriqueo had signed last March an increase in the fifteen% on the basic with the Neuquén government after one year without increases for health workers.

This agreement fired into the streets a conflict that until then was fought in more offices. In Neuquén, a society that lives off the oil industry, inflation is around 50% per year, claim the local unions.

Governor Omar Gutiérrez would make an offer to Quintriqueo close to 35% on the basic plus the gradual incorporation to the plant of the agents who are under contract, he was able to find out Clarion from political and union sources.

In the first place, Quintriqueo demanded a Four. Five% on the basic, but the figure seems difficult to reach, say the workers consulted who star in the pickets.

Health agents have their own number and have repeatedly assured that they will not get down from there: 40% on the basic, regularization of those who are not in the plant and a substantial improvement in the structure of the provincial hospitals.

Salaries in the health sector are strongly depressed in Neuquén. A health employee who has just entered a hospital charges about 40,000 pesos by hand, a nurse 70,000 with guards, a doctor 50,000 without guards, according to agents located in the pickets to this newspaper.

Health workers are demanding salary increases and transfers to the plant. Photo: Alfredo Leiva

The meeting this Sunday “is the way they chose to unlock the top and pay the lowest possible cost, both Gutierrez and Quintriqueo. I estimate that the government will offer 30/35%, if at least one part goes to basic, it is a good proposal “, he assures Clarion, Jesús Escobar president of Libres de Neuquén, one of the dissident voices in a province that has been governed by the Neuquén Popular Movement (MPN) for 60 years.

The key problem of the negotiation is that it does not include referents of the movement that keeps Neuquén closed. The relationship between Quintriqueo and health workers it’s been broken for years.

“The guild he has forgotten us“Says Pablo Ariel Pilquiñan (44), a nurse at the Horacio Heller hospital in Neuquén capital who is part of a picket line in Vaca Muerta.

“The pandemic made our work and our situation even more difficult. Health workers had no one to leave our children with because there were cases of marginalization as they were children of nurses who could be infected. We began to be whole days without rest in hospitals, exhausted, without being listened to, “he adds.

The Self-convened Health Workers issued a statement marking distances with ATE.

“Until 20 days ago I defended the 12% agreement signed with the Government and I thought that it would lower the foam of our rebellion when we received the April salary, far from that the rebellion deepened“, they indicated.

“Any proposal to increase wages and go to the plant for the eventuals is undoubtedly a triumph of the persistence in the struggle of the self-convened and the strength that we manage to conquer with the entire community in each picket, each march and each assembly where we debate democratically each measure, “they added.

DD