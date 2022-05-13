A research developed by the scientists of the Rogel Cancer Center of the University of Michigan showed that exploitation of nanomedicine targeting lymph nodes led to long-term cancer remission in mouse models with triple negative metastatic breast cancer. The studio, led by Duxin Sunrevealed that targeting the immune microenvironment in lymph nodes and tumors simultaneously led to tumor remission.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Science Translational Medicine.

Nanomedicine targeting the lymph nodes: here’s what the new research says

Combined immunotherapy with chemotherapy has long been approved as a standard treatment option for triple negative breast cancer, but shows only limited response in patients. There is a belief in the world of oncology that the tumor’s immunosuppressive microenvironment is one of the major factors contributing to poor responses in those with TNBC.

Sun, Charles R. Walgreen Jr. Professor of Pharmacy and Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at UM College of Pharmacy, stated that previously developed immunomodulators work well in animal models but fail in clinical trials. The scientist, along with his working group, wanted to track down a better approach that would treat long-term TNBC patients who can withstand the rigors of clinical trials. To succeed in this, he had to look beyond the simple tumor microenvironment to the lymph nodes.

“People don’t pay enough attention to the microenvironment of the lymph nodes“, Explained Sun:”But it is equally important. Lymph nodes play a crucial role in initiating cancer progression and metastasis “. It was therefore decided to exploit nanomedicine aimed at the lymph nodes.

Sun and his team, with co-senior author Wei Gao, studied strategies to modulate both the tumor and the lymph node microenvironments to improve the response to treatment. Based on 15 years of experience, Sun knew that a type of nanomedicine could be used to deliver immune modulators to these microenvironments to alter their macrophages, a type of white blood cell in the immune system that fights pathogens, such as cancer cells.

The Sun-led research team treated mouse models with breast cancer with an albumin nanoparticle, a type of nanomedicine called Nano-PI, in combination with immunotherapies to remodel the microenvironment in both lymph nodes and tumors. Nano-PI not only improved the delivery of both immunomodulators to lymph nodes and tumors, but also improved drug accumulation in the macrophages of these two tissues.

What we found was amazing, ”Sun said. “If we used this nanoparticle to deliver drugs to modulate the tumor and the lymph nodes, we achieved long-term tumor remission and eliminated lung metastases, which we had never seen before.”

Without Nano-PI, Sun specified that the drugs worked well but the results were mediocre. But once the nanoparticle was implemented in this way, the team reached nearly 200 days without the tumor growing back, compared to most mouse models where the tumor has come back around 90 days.

“It is not a cure“, Sun quickly added,”But nano-targeted lymph node medicine represents a promising candidate for future clinical trials and gives us an indication that perhaps we can achieve long-term tumor remission.“.

In developing this research, Sun used several design criteria to develop Nano-PI, which is drug-specific, nanocarrier-specific, target cell-specific, and disease-specific, to deliver drugs into macrophages. two types of fabrics. Notably, Nano-PI was able to target M2 macrophages, which are one of the major immunosuppressive factors that require regulation for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer..

The designs shown in Nano-PI suggest the possibility of greater efficacy of immunotherapy to achieve long-term complete tumor remission that may have better clinical translation in TNBC patients.

Sun pointed out that lymph node-targeted and generally applied nanomedicine has not been very successful in treating cancer, largely due to poor clinical translation from preclinical models to cancer patients. But in this study, Sun and his team found a possible way to increase the effectiveness of this nanotechnology.

“Our findings suggest that perhaps the previous design principles of nanomedicine are wrong“, The scientist kept to clarify. Sun and his team used new drug-specific design criteria for nanomedicine, which means they must be used to overcome a specific problem in a specific context.

“You can’t have universal nanomedicine to do universal tasks“, Sun said:”It cannot solve all problems for all drugs. The old design principle sees nanomedicine as universal, but this fails when translated from mouse models to clinical trials. We’re finding it has to be drug specific, nanocarrier specific, cell type specific. Each nano carrier will have its own properties and will only be able to do certain things to achieve effectiveness for patients“.

To further test this new philosophy and continue to explore the efficacy of simultaneous lymph node and tumor targeting, Sun hopes these findings can move on to clinical trials: “The technology is mature enough to allow us to produce this nanomedicine that can deliver drugs to see if it will translate into human experimentation and really achieve long-term remission.“, Concluded the scientist.