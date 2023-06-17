A chemical element essential for life was recently discovered by a group of researchers on the moon Saturn’s EnceladusPhosphorus was found on this frozen satellite that hides a huge global ocean under a thick layer of ice, one of the key components for a place to be habitable.

He discovery was made by a group of international scientists led by the scientist Frank Postberg from the Free University of Berlin, who used data collected by the mission NASA’s Cassini.

While astronomers and researchers knew some of the mysteries of this frozen giant, scientists began to analyze the plumes of spray that shoot out like geysers through cracks at the south pole of the small moon’s icy crust.

It was as a result of the observations and data collected by the Cassini mission that scientists discovered that Enceladus’s ice grains contain a rich variety of minerals and organic compounds, including the ingredients of amino acids that are involved in the formation of life as we know it.

He key element what the researchers found was the match one of the rarest essential components necessary for biological processes. This had not been discovered until now.

ANDPhosphorus is a building block for DNAwhich makes up chromosomes and carries genetic information, and is present in mammalian bones, cell membranes, and ocean-dwelling plankton.

Research leader Frank Postberg commented that some hints of the rich minerals found in Enceladus’s ocean had previously been found, but now the research has clearly shown the amount of chemical components found on this small moon of Saturn.

“This new result clearly reveals the chemical signature of substantial amounts of phosphorus salts within the icy particles ejected into space by the small moon’s column. It is the first time this essential element has been discovered in an ocean beyond the Land”commented Frank Postberg.

Previous analysis of Enceladus’s ice grains revealed concentrations of sodium, potassium, chlorine, and carbonate-containing compounds, the analysis also suggested that the moon has moderate alkalinity, so the entire set of attributes favors the formation of some type of life.

What is Saturn’s moon Enceladus?

The moon Enceladus is one of the most interesting and enigmatic moons of Saturn. It was discovered by the British astronomer William Herschel in 1789 and has captured the attention of scientists due to its unique characteristics.

Enceladus is a relatively small moon, with a diameter of approximately 500 kilometers. However, what makes it special is its ice-covered surface, which reflects sunlight and gives it a shiny appearance. In addition, it has been observed that there are fractures and ridges on its surface, indicating an active geological activity.

The most surprising thing about Enceladus is the presence of geysers at its south pole. These geysers shoot high-altitude jets of water and steam from its surface, leading to the theory that beneath the moon’s icy crust lies an ocean of liquid water. Organic molecules have been detected in these geysers, leading to speculation that Enceladus may harbor microbial life in this subterranean ocean.

NASA’s Cassini space mission has provided a wealth of information about Enceladus. The Cassini probe has flown close to the moon, mapping its surface and analyzing the geysers, providing valuable data on the composition of the water and gases found in them.