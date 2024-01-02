Cruz Azul is the team that has announced the most movements in the winter market. Since the change of management with the arrival of Iván Alonso who has taken his job very seriously, in addition, the signing of Martín Anselmi as coach, a young coach who plays to win or win and who comes from a successful time in Ecuador and Finally, those from the country's capital have exploited the market in the south of the continent with the signings of Piovi, Candido, Mier and Faravelli, in addition to Fernández from Pumas.
Right now Alonso is in charge of finishing with the formation of the squad by looking for a couple of reinforcements from the local market, Alexis Vega, who is slowly beginning to understand that Cruz Azul is his best and only option, in addition to Arturo González, Rayados' midfielder. from Monterrey, whose signing had been slowed down but everything indicates that this week it will be closed by both teams.
Monterrey failed with the signing of Villagra, that stopped the departure of González, however, now that the club has closed the signing of Jorge Rodríguez for the midfield, the royals have decided to release González because they are clearly covered in the center of the field, thus the transfer for 3.8 million dollars by Cruz Azul will be finalized this week, remembering that the agreement between the team from the country's capital and 'Ponchito' was closed before the celebrations for the end of the year.
