A gender approach is fundamental in the field of rheumatological and dermatological autoimmune diseases, because women are more exposed to these pathologies as they are predisposed on a genetic and hormonal level, a condition that favors the development of more aggressive autoimmune responses. This was mentioned in the webinar “Women at 360 °. The challenge of Gender Medicine for chronic autoimmune rheumatological and dermatological diseases “, promoted by Ucb Italia, a comparison between experts and representatives of institutions during which it emerged that targeted experiments, dedicated therapies and specific paths can represent strategies capable of improving the quality of life of women living with chronic diseases, in some cases strongly disabling and must therefore be able to benefit from an integrated and personalized approach.

“The difference between man and woman is evident in the histology of the skin, in immunology and in various other aspects – explained Gabriella Fabbrocini, professor of dermatology and venereology at the Federico II University of Naples and speaker at the UCB webinar – as we have also seen with Covid, with a lower mortality among women and different reactions to vaccines, women are more disadvantaged due to socio-economic conditions, and even if they live longer they have a life expectancy equal to that of men, therefore on average longer periods of illness: they are therefore needed diagnostic-therapeutic paths to hoc “.

Therefore, starting from the taking in charge of a patient, orienting oneself on whether it is a man or a woman allows to differentiate the approach, the prognosis and even the treatment.

Rheumatological diseases affect over 3.5 million Italians – Ucb recalls in a note – alone rheumatoid arthritis affects three times more women than men. Therefore, it becomes necessary to start new research paths that have, for example, the purpose of evaluating whether and how the response of a drug can be influenced by the patient’s gender. A fundamental theme in the field of rheumatological and dermatological autoimmune diseases is that of parenting, which for women has important implications on contraception, therapies during pregnancy and breastfeeding. The choice of treatments must be carefully evaluated and, when possible, those that allow planning a pregnancy and consequent maternity should be favored.

Pharmacological research paved the way for the study of drugs on women of childbearing age and in 2019 the use of an anti-TNF biologic drug (certolizumab pegol) was authorized for women affected by chronic inflammatory diseases, before and during pregnancy. and breastfeeding, having been shown by two ad hoc trials that the passage through the placenta of the drug, as well as the presence of the same in breast milk, is absent or minimal.

“We have been engaged for some time in the research and development of solutions compatible with a gender approach – said Federico Chinni, CEO of UCB Italia – in order to offer specialists and people with chronic diseases therapies that can make a difference. . The inclusion of gender medicine in daily practice provides for a redefinition of the paths and processes of care, innovations that we promote with conviction, starting from listening to the requests of those who live daily with the experience of illness “.