The flexibility of the wings has always been a sore point in Formula 1 and last year the matter became topical again on two occasions.

In May, following the Spanish GP, Mercedes complained about the flexibility of the Red Bull rear wing and these criticisms led to stricter testing starting with the French GP, much to the chagrin of the other teams who were forced to modify their respective projects to stay within the rules.

At the end of the season, in Brazil, it was Red Bull who pointed the index against the alleged flexibility of Mercedes, which guaranteed the W12 remarkable top speed.

After conducting further exploratory checks at the Qatar GP, the FIA ​​admitted that they found no evidence against Brackley’s team, but identified new methods for flexing tests.

However, according to McLaren technical director James Key, the new technical regulations in effect from 2022, which will result in the return to single-seaters characterized by ground effect, will still allow teams some leeway to play with the flexibility of the wings.

Although he believes that this factor could represent a problem, Key has however admitted how the new rules, and the attention on the topic that characterized especially last season’s finale, will prevent designers from finding loopholes.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

“I think it was well understood, after the long discussions that took place, how to manage the flexibility of the aerodynamic components”.

“Some tests are more rigorous, for example those relating to the flexibility of the rear wing, and the things that happened last year have led to greater attention from the Federation.”

“The front wing of the 2022 cars is a huge element and there are very strict guidelines regarding the stiffness of the element. I think there will be some gray areas that we can exploit, even if it won’t be easy ”.

“Designers have different components on the car that may have a certain level of rigidity that could be legally exploited, so there are new tools to play with in 2022.”

“I am sure, however, that it will become a problem, but it is not an issue that the FIA ​​or the teams are ignoring. It is an area where it will be important to have certain rules ”.