France will host its second Rugby World Cup from September 8 to October 28, with 20 teams competing for the coveted Webb Ellis Cup as the sport celebrates its 200th anniversary. France 24 takes a look at the tournament in numbers.

Following an unprecedented adventure in Asia in 2019, the Rugby World Cup returns to Europe for a marathon 10th edition that will span over seven weeks.

Home country France will be hoping to lead ‘Les Bleus’ to a maiden title after three lost finals in 1987, 1999 and 2011.

England remains the only European nation to have lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in a tournament long dominated by the three southern hemisphere heavyweights – New Zealand, South Africa and Australia.

twenty

The Rugby World Cup in figures. © Studio graphique France Medias Monde

20 teams compete in the World Cup, divided into four groups of five. Nine come from Europe, five from the South Pacific, three from South America, two from Africa and one from Asia. For the first time in the history of the tournament, there are no representatives from North America: Canada and the United States did not qualify.

51

The 10th edition of the Rugby World Cup will be the longest to date, at 51 days. The sport’s governing body has welcomed the request that all teams enjoy at least five days of rest between games to preserve the health of the players. Initially scheduled for October 21, the final will take place a week later, on October 28.

660

The same reasoning underlies the decision to allow 33 players in each squad, up from 31 in previous editions, giving coaches more freedom to rest players. In addition, the teams will be able to summon additional players during the tournament in case of injuries verified by an independent doctor.

1

This year’s breakout team, Chile, is the 26th team to participate in a Rugby World Cup. With the arrival of ‘Los cóndores’, South American rugby is preparing for a great edition, in which Argentina and Uruguay will also participate.

1,491

Showcasing its green credentials, tournament organizers have commissioned the Paris Mint to mint 1,491 gold, silver and bronze medals made from more than 200,000 recycled mobile phones.

10

The Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, will host 10 matches during the tournament, beginning with the opening clash between France and New Zealand. The emblematic Vélodrome stadium in Marseille will host six matches, two of them in the quarterfinals, while the rest of the matches will be played in the cities of Bordeaux, Toulouse, Lyon, Lille, Nantes, Nice and Saint-Étienne.

200

Two centuries ago, legend has it, a rugby school boy grabbed the ball in his hands during a football match and ran off, paving the way for a whole new sport to emerge. Although there is no real evidence of William Webb Ellis’s famous career, the Englishman – whose remains lie in the French city of Menton – has long been embraced as the ‘Father of Rugby’, and the World Cup trophy bears his name. World Rugby, the sport’s governing body, has described the tournament in France as rugby’s “200th anniversary party”.

38

The Webb Ellis Cup was designed in 1906, making it considerably older than the World Cup itself, which was first held in 1987. Made of solid silver and 24-karat gold-plated, the trophy stands 15 inches tall and weighs 4.5 kilograms.

3

Defending champion South Africa is currently tied with New Zealand on three World Cup titles, ahead of Australia on two. England is the only team from the northern hemisphere to have won a World Cup, in 2003.

2.5 million

The French organizers intend to sell about 2.5 million tickets for the matches of the entire tournament, above the 1.84 million that were sold in the last edition, four years ago in Japan, a version in which it reached a ticket sales record of 99%.

600,000

The ten host cities are preparing to host some 600,000 fans, half of whom will come from the UK. The Irish are also likely to flock to support one of the tournament’s favorites.

7

On September 8, France and New Zealand will meet for the eighth time in a World Cup. The All Blacks have won five of their previous seven meetings, including the 1987 and 2011 finals. France’s two victories, in 1999 and 2007, are among the most famous for ‘Les Bleus’ at a World Cup.

26

26 match officials representing nine nations will take charge of the tournament’s 48 matches. These are 12 referees, seven assistant referees and the same number of television match officials (TMOs). Among the latter is the Irish Joy Neville, the first TMO woman in a men’s Rugby World Cup.

106,858

Tonga is the least populated country of the 20 teams in the competition, with just 106,858 inhabitants in 2022. The Pacific Islanders have landed in the toughest group, alongside title favorites South Africa and Ireland, as well as Scotland and Romania.

fifteen

Each team has 15 players on the field of play at kick-off, eight forwards and seven backs. Eight other players can be on the substitute bench. Players who receive a yellow card must leave the field of play for 10 minutes, while those who receive a red card are sent off for the entire match.

This article was adapted from its original in French.