The debate started even before the president Alberto Fernandez will announce the new restrictions that will govern from this Friday. Are people willing and able to comply with containment measures to stop the second wave of coronavirus in Argentina? At least four consultants came out to evaluate the climate in public opinion, at the national level, when there was already a night ban and greater controls on circulation. Depending on which side of the graphics you look atIt may be concluded that a good part of society assures that it will follow the measures, but another, minority although not meager, affirms that it cannot and / or does not want to.

Survey of Reale Dalla Torre Consultores

It is a pioneering consultancy in measurements through social networks. Between April 1 and 3, he did a survey exclusive for Clarín, from 2,150 cases. And among its main conclusions, it warns:

– “With the arrival of the second wave of Covid 19, expectations collapsed again related to an economic recovery for this year. The pessimism product of the impact that the pandemic will have on the economic situation in 2021 grows 14 points compared to December 2020 “.

Regarding the situation due to the pandemic, would you be in economic and / or emotional conditions to "comply" with a stricter quarantine?

And immediately alert:

– “About 79% of those consulted assures not be in economic or emotional conditions to serve a confinement of the characteristics of the one implemented last year. However, 48.7% admit that they would make the effort to comply with some restrictions vs. a 30.5% who acknowledge that they will not even be able to make an effort in that sense. In this last group, a significant percentage of merchants (47%), professionals (between 43% and 45%) and independent workers (35%) are noted “.

Managment & Fit Survey

It is one of the best-known consulting firms in the world of politics, with clients on both sides of the rift. Between March 26 and 31, he conducted a national survey of 2,200 cases. Clarion days ago he advanced a part of the study, where they had measured the image of Máximo Kirchner in three scenarios.

Regarding the impact of the Covid and despite the growing fear of infection due to the increase in cases, the fear of financial consequences (above 55%). And after showing this data, the consultant raises:

v 1.5 Management & Fit Survey Based on a national survey of 2,200 cases.

In the event that it is decided to return to a stricter stage of confinement, how willing would you be to comply with it?

“In the event that it is decided to return to a stage of stricter confinement for the arrival of the second wave of contagion, How willing would you be to comply?“

– 39.3% said they were “very willing”.

– 19.9%, “something willing”.

– 14.1%, “unwilling”.

– And 22%, “not willing / a”.

They completed the “ns / nc”.

Opinaia survey

Between March 10 and 25, this firm, which was a pioneer in online measurements, carried out a national study of 1,800 cases. And he dedicated a good part of his report to how public opinion stood in the face of different parameters linked to the coronavirus. With these conclusions:

– “A slight recovery of blanket approval of what the Government has been doing with the pandemic, exceeding 50% acceptance. Specifically, the management and handling of the coronavirus is the best evaluated aspect of the Government, comparing it with the economy, security, poverty and transparency “.

v 1.5 Opinaia survey Based on a national survey of 1,800 cases. March 2021.

If a "second wave" of coronavirus eventually occurs, what steps should the government take? If the government toughens the measures, do you think people in your neighborhood will comply with the new rules?

– “The predisposition to be vaccinated against Covid-19 reaches a majority consensus, registering the highest value since October of last year. Again, the vaccine Sputnik-V would be the most chosen, while the vaccine of Chinese origin arouses the lowest level of confidence.

– “Alone three out of ten people would support a return to strict quarantine in the face of a possible second wave of the virus. However, the need to take some kind of restrictive measure of activities and / or circulation is recognized. “

A curious fact of this study is that a 46% believe that the residents of their neighborhood will not comply with the restrictions and 39% believe they will “a little”.

Giacobbe survey

It is one of the most media consultants, which has been issuing biweekly reports related to policies, procedures and parties related to the Covid. His latest report – a survey of 2,500 cases between March 26 and 28-, he asked about a possible return to phase 1 of the confinement.

What would you do if the government reverts the quarantine to PHASE 1?

What would you do if the government reverts the quarantine to PHASE 1?

The results were divided almost equally:

– 42.7% responded that “they would respect what the Government says” and 40.2% said they would not. They completed the “ns / nc”.

It is a question (and answers) to be taken with caution, because the new restrictions are far from those initial known as “phase 1”. In any case, the logic is repeated with a divided society.