The Innovation Award and the Startup Award at Key Expo 2024 marked a crucial moment in the valorization of the most innovative projects in the field of sustainability and energy transition. A rigorous selection conducted by the Evaluation Committee has highlighted cutting-edge solutions ranging from the efficiency of IT systems to the promotion of the use of renewable energy, through the implementation of photovoltaic panels, energy saving strategies, up to and including circular economy initiatives, the use of solar energy and the development of sustainable architecture.

Among the winners of the Innovation Award, dedicated to exhibiting companies and named in memory of President Cagnoni, the following stand out: ROSSATO, ENFINERGY, ENERFIP, VALMONT, ERREDUE, FORTECH, and CITY GREEN LIGHT, representatives of the thematic areas of Key Expo such as Solar, Wind , Hydrogen, Energy Efficiency, Sustainable City, Storage, and E-Mobility.

Thanks to the StartUp area and the Innovation District, created in synergy with ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators, and with the main support of Italian Exhibition Group SpA, the event has strengthened its role as an incubator of new business opportunities, promoting dialogue between the consolidated entrepreneurial fabric and the new emerging realities that offer revolutionary technologies, services and solutions in the energy sector.

The awards ceremony saw the participation of illustrious figures, including Minister Pichetto Fratin and the top management of IEG, such as Maurizio Renzo Ermeti, President of the Italian Exhibition Group, Corrado Peraboni, CEO of the Italian Exhibition Group, Alessandra Astolfi, Global Exhibition Director Green & Technology division of Italian Exhibition Group Spa, and Christian Previati, Exhibition Manager of KEY – The Energy Transition Expo.

As regards the Startup Award, dedicated to innovative companies in the innovation district and also named in memory of President Cagnoni, the winners were NEXTON Srl, SOTTILE SOLAR SRL and MACS SRL. The jury, composed of Andrea Carapellese, Alessandra Caporali and Fabrizio Tollari, underlined the importance of the innovation brought to the territory and in the country by Lorenzo Cagnoni, highlighting how the energy transition represents a fundamental pillar for the development of a sustainable economy.

Moderation and management of the work entrusted to the President of ANGI, Gabriele Ferrieri. “An award dedicated to innovation could only be called 'Lorenzo Cagnoni', because the innovation that he brought to this area and to the country, imagining a trade fair future like the one we see, was truly far-sighted and visionary” comments Corrado Peraboni , CEO of Italian Exhibition Group. “The energy transition is a fundamental point in the development of the sustainability-oriented economy. Energy efficiency, renewable sources, applications in the field of future mobility, the use of wind power and hydrogen are all key elements of innovative development where Italy and Europe are working with numerous development projects. success. And many of these excellences were hosted right within the innovation district and startup area promoted by Key Expo and Italian Exhibition Group and as Angi – National Association of Young Innovators we are pleased to be the main partner of this extraordinary successful project”, he stated Gabriele Ferrieri, President of ANGI. During the three days of KEY, the Rimini fair was and will be a showcase for already established companies, but also a place to allow startups to verify directly in the field, by looking onto the market, their potential and future prospects.