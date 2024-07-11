6G switch created that operates at high frequency with low power consumption

Specialists from the Department of Telecommunications and Systems Engineering at the University of Alabama (USA) have created a telecommunications switch for 6G. The study was published in the journal Nature Electronics.

According to scientists, modern switches are capable of operating at a high frequency, which is necessary to provide next-generation communications. However, they have a limited service life and high energy consumption. Specialists were able to develop a device that they called key to the spread of 6G communications.

The switch operates at 120 gigahertz and does not require a constant voltage supply. This feature will significantly reduce electricity costs when implementing the device. The device relies on hexagonal boron nitride semiconductors, which are able to be switched on or off by supplying an electrical voltage pulse instead of a constant signal.

According to engineers, hexagonal boron nitride has already been used to create telecommunications switches. They were capable of operating at a frequency of 480 gigahertz, but only for 30 cycles. The new communications equipment can operate at a frequency of 260 gigahertz, their resource is about 2000 cycles. The switch is also distinguished by increased stability.

In early May, it became known about an international team of scientists who designed the world’s first 6G antenna. Thus, it will allow creating realistic holograms and using them for communication between people.