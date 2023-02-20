The following are the most prominent developments related to the two devastating earthquakes that struck Syria and Turkey on the sixth of February, with a magnitude of 7.8 and 7.6 on the “Richter” scale:

The total number of deaths in both Turkey and Syria rose to 44,844.

Search and rescue operations have stopped for survivors in most of the quake area.

The head of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency, Yunus Sezer, told reporters that search teams are continuing their efforts in more than a dozen collapsed buildings, most of them in Hatay province, the worst affected.

There have been no signs of anyone alive under the rubble since three members of the same family – a mother, father and a 12-year-old boy – were pulled from a collapsed building in Hatay on Saturday, where the boy later died.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken praised the support Americans provided in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Blinken said at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, today, Monday, that the US government responded within hours to the disaster and has so far dispatched hundreds of personnel and relief supplies, praising at the same time the contributions of ordinary Americans who interacted with the “heartbreaking” images from the earthquake zone.

According to Blinken, nearly $80 million in donations has been collected from the private sector in the United States.

NATO said a ship carrying 600 temporary homes has left Italy and is expected to arrive in Turkey next week.

The defense coalition has pledged to send more than 1,000 containers to be used as temporary shelters for at least 4,000 people displaced by the earthquake.