On the eve of the unpopular pension reform of the Emmanuel Macron government being voted on – and possibly approved in Parliament – the number of protesters called by the unions throughout France fell this Wednesday compared to the last similar call on March 7 .

According to the CGT central, in this eighth day of mobilizations were 1.7 million nationwide, compared to 3.5 million people eight days ago. In Paris, the same source estimated 450,000 participantscompared to 700,000 on March 7.

As happens in this type of demonstration, the official authorities gave much lower figures and the Police Prefecture estimated attendance in the French capital at 37,000 people (compared to 81,000 on March 7).

Several French cities mobilized, some to a lesser extent than in the other protests that took place in January, February and early March. Nice, Marseille or Rennes saw the number of participants decrease.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France. Photo: Thomas Padilla / POOL / AFP

The partial strikes were felt although, as in the other calls, the country was far from paralyzed. The circulation of trains, public transport and air traffic, especially that of the Parisian Orly airport, was affected.

Some sectoral strikes, which became indefinite since the protest movement hardened on March 7, continue to give rise to talk, such as that of garbage collection.

Although there are several impacted cities, Paris is the one that attracts the most attention due to the more than 7,000 tons of garbage that accumulates on its sidewalks and where the strike will continue at least until next Monday.

This strike has acquired political overtones by becoming a battle between the mayor of the capital, the socialist opponent Anne Hidalgo, and the Macron government. Hidalgo, who publicly supports the garbage collectors’ protest, said that will not cooperate with the order issued by the French Executive, which wants to force municipal cleaning employees to collect the waste due to the health risk it entails. Faced with this refusal, the Government could intervene directly by recruiting employees to carry out the collections.

Macron does not want shocks

While, the vote on the pension reform faces its key day. Considered essential by the French Government to balance the deficit of the pension system, the two chambers of the French Parliament reached a common text that they will vote on Thursday, first in the Senate and then in the Assembly.

“The inter-union union solemnly asks the parliamentarians to vote against the bill,” urged a spokesman for the coalition of unions today, who denounced that the government’s attitude “turns its back on democracy.”

The agreed text includes some novelties, such as a pilot project to promote permanent contracts for workers over 55 years of age or an improvement in pensions for mothers.

However, it maintains the two most controversial measures: increasing the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 years, something that would be done progressively by 2030, and bringing forward to 2027 the increase from 42 to 43 years of the contribution period to achieve a full pension (so far planned for 2035).

Although Macron’s administration would have a theoretical majority if the conservative Republicans give their support, as their leader Éric Ciotti requests, the French president does not have everything with him and has urgently summoned his prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, tonight at the Élysée, and ministers related to the reform.

The objective is to avoid last-minute shocks and for there to be a majority in both chambers, in a high-voltage vote, with a new protest called in the vicinity of the Assembly, which will be led by the leaders of the main unions.

Protests over Macron’s pension reform.

Will there be a majority?

Despite the weeks of protests, the government remained firm in its plan that seeks to avoid, in its opinion, a future deficit in the pension fund and a majority of French people believe that it will finally apply it, according to polls.

The Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, thus welcomed the text agreed upon by the mixed commission of 14 senators and deputies, which allows “preserving” the “pension system”.

The inter-union solemnly asks parliamentarians to vote against the bill.

However, uncertainty hangs over whether he will obtain the necessary majority on Thursday afternoon in the National Assembly (lower house). Hours before, the Senate (upper house) should give its final approval.

The government strove to ensure “a natural majority”, in the words of its spokesman Olivier Véran, with the right-wing opposition of Los Republicanos, responding to the guarantees requested for those who started working younger.

Pending the details of the consensual bill, it is still unknown if it convinced some of the pro-government and right-wing deputies willing not to approve it.

The executive hopes it will not have to activate another controversial parliamentary procedure in the Assembly to adopt this key reform for the rest of Macron’s second term that runs until 2027.

Known as 49.3, it allows the government to pass the process in the Assembly without submitting the reform to a vote.

The only way to stop its adoption is for the deputies to present and approve a motion of censure against the government. Its use could further tense the atmosphere, especially when the opponents began to reflect on the next steps in the event of adoption and the demand for a citizen referendum looms as the next objective.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME