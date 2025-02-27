New key step for the camping operation to come true. The City Council of José Luis Martínez-Almeida has initially approved the urbanization project of the former Military Facilities of Camp, in the Latin District, which will allow the construction of 10,700 homes In these lands in disuse, which will lead to the greatest urban regeneration of Madrid.

This has been announced at a press conference by the mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, after the weekly meeting of the Governing Board. The project, which is promoted by the Public Business Public Entity (SEPES) and will be supervised by the area of ​​works and equipment of the Consistory, will involve An investment of more than 357 million euros.

For its part, the Madrid City Council, the Ministry of Housing and the SEPES Public Entity Business Entity have also signed the collaboration agreement for The execution of the second section of Soterrament of the A-5 to Avenida de la Aviation.

This underground implies the prolongation of the first phase of the Green Paseo del Southwest, whose works began on October 11 and will reach Father Piquer Avenue. With the second phase already approved, it will be buried from this point to Avenida de la Aviation, an intervention that the neighbors had been requesting for years.

José Luis Martínez-Almeida City Council will assume the financing of 75% of the cost of the workwhile Sepes will correspond to 25% with a limit of 146.25 million euros. The agreement establishes that 35% of this amount will be paid at the time of tender by the City Council, 40% when 75 has been certified% of the work and the remaining 25% when the work is put into service. In the event that the final cost is greater, the excess will be assumed by the Madrid City Council.

Likewise, the agreement includes that The Consistory will write the A-5 underground projectonce the drafting of the draft has already been awarded, and the fees will be assumed by Sepes up to a maximum of 3 million euros, amount that will be anticipated by the entity within three months.

For its part, the City Council also undertakes process the project “with diligence and with maximum agility”since the execution works will have to begin within a maximum period of 24 months from the approval of the project. A surveillance and control commission will be created to monitor the execution of the agreement.

THE NEW CAMP

The Madrid City Council has explained in a statement that the collaboration between the parties has been “fundamental” for the unlocking of this action, which will be key in the creation of the new Campment neighborhood. It is, according to the Consistory, “one of the most important urban regeneration developments at the state level for its dimension, impact and impact”, where you will build up to 10,700 homes.

Of these properties, 65% will have some type of protection: 3,800 homes will be used for housing with public protection of limited price (VPPL), 2,100 homes with basic public protection (VPPB) and 1,100 homes in rent. The remaining 3,700 homes will be free.

The 10,700 houses will be built in 25% of the available soil, while the remaining 75% will be for roads, spaces for enjoyment for citizens and green areas that will facilitate social cohesion.

Last July, Sepes delivered the Camp Urban Camp initiative for processing to the Madrid City Council and on September 24 it was approved in full. This step, together with the signing of the agreement for the underground of the A-5 to the Avenida de la Aviation that has been announced this Thursday, are a key advance for the development of the city by the southwest, allowing The conversion of the old barracks in a new neighborhood with homes affordable.