The Ecuadorian Congress summoned its 137 members this Sunday to begin the impeachment trial against President Guillermo Lasso on Tuesdaywhom the opposition majority wants to dismiss for alleged corruption.

Lasso, a 67-year-old former right-wing banker, is accused of an alleged embezzlement in the management of the state shipping company Flota Petrolera Ecuatoriana (Flopec) through contracts entered into between 2018 and 2020.

According to the opposition, Lasso committed this crime by learning of alleged irregularities in a contract signed by Flopec and the private firm Amazonas Tanker and not having acted to prevent further damage to the State.

The agreement between Flopec and the international group Amazonas Tanker left losses of more than six million dollars to the Ecuadorian company.

Instead, The president’s defense maintains that the contracts were signed under the previous administration of former President Lenín Moreno (2017-2021) and that under Lasso’s mandate a review was requested from the Comptroller’s Office (Court of Accounts) to renew them under the conditions and observations made by that body.

This will be the political trial against Lasso

Last Tuesday, with 88 votes in favor, 23 against and 5 abstentions, the Legislature approved entering the last phase of the process.

Thus, based on the Organic Law of the Legislative Function -and by order of the president of Parliament, Virgilio Saquicela-, The General Secretariat of the Assembly convened session 872 of the Plenary, which will take place at 10 in the morning on Tuesday, at the headquarters of the Legislative Function, in the canton of Quito.

According to the call made this Sunday, the first point of the day is the National Anthem of Ecuador and the second, the “political trial against the Constitutional President of the Republic, Guillermo Alberto Santiago Lasso Mendoza.”

However, the vote to decide whether or not to remove Lasso could take several days. A source in the National Assembly told efe that, according to the law, In a first session there will be the intervention of the president and the interpellants. In addition, the reply and the debate.

According to the Assembly, this Tuesday the congressmen will be able to present the evidence against the president for a period of two hours. Then, Lasso will be able to present his allegations for a maximum time of three hours.

“Immediately, each party will be able to reply for an hour, after which the president of the National Assembly, Virgilio Saquicela, will open the debate in which all legislators will be able to intervene for 10 minutes,” the Assembly explained on Tuesday.

Each party will be able to reply for one hour, after which the president of the Assembly will open the debate

Once this debate occurs, the session will be suspended for five days and then the vote will proceed.

“Article 94 of the LOFL determines that within five days of the conclusion of the debate, the President of the National Assembly will convene a plenary session, so that it can give a reasoned decision based on the exculpatory evidence presented by the President of the Republic. If a motion of censure and dismissal is not presented in this session, the filing of the request will be ordered,” added the Assembly.

The leader of the Assembly has already noted that the vote will take place 72 hours after the aforementioned debate has ended.

Possible impeachment scenarios

If you are fired, Lasso will be replaced by Vice President Alfredo Borrero. Both were chosen in binomial.

The Magna Carta also empowers the ruler to dissolve Congress, once only and in the first three years of his administration.and call early general elections to complete the constitutional period of four years, an option that Lasso has before being removed from office.

This possibility could generate, as various social movements have warned, an outbreak of protests by groups that claim to have been hit by Lasso’s neoliberal policies.

Lasso already managed to save a similar situation in 2022 in June 2022, when in the midst of a wave of protests led by the indigenous movement, the Assembly voted a motion to remove the president due to serious local commotion that gathered 80 votes.

If Lasso manages to get around the vote again, analysts say, he will have to “completely” change the social team and reinforce the security policy to advance the remaining two years of government.

The scenario with “less political cost is that the president is not removed because the country can somehow maintain some stability,” said analyst César

Ulloa to Efe.

But, if he is dismissed, “the country risk rises, the multilateral credit institutions are closed, total uncertainty,” said Ulloa, who believes that currently the political situation in Ecuador is “unfeasible” because “no one is clear about where we are headed.”

This is how the votes are divided in the Assembly

Among those in favor of prosecuting Lasso are several parliamentary groups such as the Union for Hope (Unes), related to former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017); the conservative Social Christian Party (PSC), Lasso’s former electoral partner; the Pachakutik indigenous movement and some independents.

Correísmo is the main current in Congress, with close to 50 seats, while the official party Creating Opportunities (CREO) has barely a dozen and has 25 with its allies.

The scenario with the least political cost is that the president is not removed

The Legislative, in which the opposition is a majority but is dispersed, requires 92 votes (two thirds) to remove the ruler. This Sunday, the opposition has already emerged strengthened and showed its firepower with the appointment of the main authorities of the Chamber.

With 96 votes, the independent Virgilio Saquicela was re-elected as head of Parliament with the hard vote of the opposition movement Union for Hope, former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017) and the opposition Social Christian Party (PSC), among others.

If the same vote captured by Saquicela is transferred to the political trial, Lasso’s fate would be cast since his dismissal requires 92 votes.

For the political analyst César Ulloa, support for Saquicela does not necessarily imply voting for the trial, “because if that were to happen, the President would activate the ‘cross death’.”

On her side, the legislator Yeseña Guamaní, appointed on Sunday as the third member of the Legislative Administration Council, opined that the “overwhelming vote” in the Assembly “may be a reference but not a definition for the trial” of Lasso.

