The publication this Tuesday of the decree calling the general elections on July 23 will launch the electoral calendar that will conclude in mid-August with the constitution of the Cortes Generales and which has important milestones such as the deadlines for communicating electoral coalitions and for presenting candidacies for Congress and the Senate.

These are the key dates of the electoral procedure, pending the approval of the electoral calendar:

Publication of the decree calling for elections and dissolution of the Cortes, with which the electoral period begins, which implies, among other things, the prohibition of holding inauguration ceremonies and disseminating institutional propaganda. The period to request a vote by mail and to request a vote from abroad is also open.

Between May 31 and June 4

The Ministry of Finance will have to publish in the Official State Gazette (BOE) a ministerial order that sets the maximum limit for campaign spending and that updates the subsidies that the State will pay to the parties for each vote and seat obtained in the elections of the July 23th.

Political parties must communicate their electoral coalitions from May 31 to midnight on June 9. These alliances must be formalized in the different electoral boards, whether provincial or the JEC, if their scope exceeds one constituency.

Between June 14 and 19, the parties, coalitions or electoral groups will have to present their candidacies for Congress and the Senate at the provincial electoral boards.

The lists presented to Congress and the Senate are published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), but they are not yet final, since there is a period to correct errors and to resolve challenges.

The Official State Gazette (BOE) will already publish the candidacies proclaimed by the provincial boards, once reviewed and, where appropriate, corrected.

At zero hours on Friday, July 7, San Fermín, the electoral campaign will begin, which will end at midnight on Friday the 21st.

Last day to publish electoral polls. This prohibition, which the parties have not been able to update or correct, was imposed to protect minority formations to prevent calls for a useful vote in the final stretch of the campaign from taking them away.

Reflection day, in which it will be prohibited to campaign.

Electoral day in which more than 36 million Spaniards will be called to the polls. For Congress, they must use closed ballots configured by the parties, but for the Senate they can mark up to three candidates, from the same or different parties, on an open list.

First day of deadline for the different provincial boards to proceed to count the votes for the general elections, adding the recount that was made on Sunday at the polling stations with the votes cast from abroad by those registered in the Census Absent Residents Electoral (CERA). That final count should have finished on Saturday, July 29.

Around mid-August, the constitutive session of the Cortes Generales will be held, once all appeals have been resolved and the results have been proclaimed. The specific date will be set in the decree calling for elections approved this Monday by the Council of Ministers. That day the elected parliamentarians will take office and it will be necessary to vote for the members of the two Tables, including their presidents.

Five days later the parliamentary groups will be constituted and, with this, a date will be set for the round of consultations at the Palacio de la Zarzuela so that the King can listen to the leaders of the parties in order to commission the investiture to the one who has the most support. . That investiture session is not calculated before the end of August.