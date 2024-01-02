With the start of the new year, we once again enter the whirlwind of exciting races and great events in all motorsport disciplines around the world. Here is a brief review of all the most important dates of the season that you cannot miss for various reasons.
We start again immediately with the races, and the Christmas holidays won't have time to end because the new edition of the Dakar will start on the day of the Epiphany, in Saudi Arabia. Obviously, the most important rally in the world is not the only important event, but it will only be the beginning of a 2024 full of incredible races and events.
Key dates of motorsport in season 2024
|
Date
|
Category
|
Event
|
5-19 January
|
Rally raids
|
Dakar Rally
|
January 13th
|
Formula E
|
Mexico City (first match of the season)
|
January 25-28
|
WRC
|
Rally Monte-Carlo (first race of the season)
|
1-8 February
|
MotoGP
|
Pre-season testing (Malaysia)
|
February 19-20
|
MotoGP
|
Pre-season testing (Qatar)
|
February 21-23
|
Formula 1
|
Pre-season testing (Bahrain)
|
February 23-25
|
WorldSBK
|
Phillip Island Round (first race of the SBK season)
|
March 2
|
Formula 1
|
Bahrain GP (first race of the F1 season)
|
March 2
|
WEC
|
Qatar (first race of the season)
|
March 10th
|
MotoGP
|
Qatar GP (first race of the MotoGP season)
|
6-7 April
|
GTWC
|
Paul Ricard (Endurance)
|
April 13-14
|
Formula E
|
Misano
|
May 19th
|
Formula 1
|
GP Emilia Romagna (Imola)
|
17-19 May
|
GTWC
|
Misano (Sprint)
|
May 26th
|
IndyCar
|
Indianapolis 500
|
June 2nd
|
MotoGP
|
Italian GP (Mugello)
|
June 2nd
|
WRC
|
Rally Sardinia
|
15th and 16th June
|
WEC
|
24 Hours of Le Mans
|
June 16th
|
WorldSBK
|
Misano Round
|
July 21st
|
Formula E
|
London (season finale)
|
September 1st
|
Formula 1
|
Italian GP (Monza)
|
8 September
|
MotoGP
|
GP San Marino (Misano)
|
21-22 September
|
GTWC
|
Monza (Endurance)
|
22 September
|
WorldSBK
|
Round Cremona
|
October 13th
|
WorldSBK
|
Round Jerez (season finale)
|
November 2
|
WEC
|
Bahrain (season finale)
|
November 17th
|
MotoGP
|
Valencia GP (season finale)
|November 24th
|WRC
|Japan (season finale)
|
8 December
|
Formula 1
|
Abu Dhabi GP (season finale)
Clearly, this selection of dates is not complete and only highlights the main events and those that take place in Italy. So, below is a summary of the complete calendars of the main championships that you can follow this year.
2024 Formula 1 calendar
The season starts on March 2 in Bahrain and ends on December 8 in Abu Dhabi.
2024 MotoGP calendar
The season begins on March 10th in Qatar and ends on November 17th in Valencia.
2024 WEC Calendar
The season begins on March 2 in Qatar and ends on November 2 in Bahrain.
2024 WRC calendar
The season starts on January 25th in Monte Carlo and ends on November 24th in Japan.
Formula E 2024 calendar
The season begins January 13 in Mexico City and ends July 21 in London.
2024 WorldSBK calendar
The season starts on February 25th in Australia and ends on October 13th in Jerez.
