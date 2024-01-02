With the start of the new year, we once again enter the whirlwind of exciting races and great events in all motorsport disciplines around the world. Here is a brief review of all the most important dates of the season that you cannot miss for various reasons.

We start again immediately with the races, and the Christmas holidays won't have time to end because the new edition of the Dakar will start on the day of the Epiphany, in Saudi Arabia. Obviously, the most important rally in the world is not the only important event, but it will only be the beginning of a 2024 full of incredible races and events.

Key dates of motorsport in season 2024

Date Category Event 5-19 January Rally raids Dakar Rally January 13th Formula E Mexico City (first match of the season) January 25-28 WRC Rally Monte-Carlo (first race of the season) 1-8 February MotoGP Pre-season testing (Malaysia) February 19-20 MotoGP Pre-season testing (Qatar) February 21-23 Formula 1 Pre-season testing (Bahrain) February 23-25 WorldSBK Phillip Island Round (first race of the SBK season) March 2 Formula 1 Bahrain GP (first race of the F1 season) March 2 WEC Qatar (first race of the season) March 10th MotoGP Qatar GP (first race of the MotoGP season) 6-7 April GTWC Paul Ricard (Endurance) April 13-14 Formula E Misano May 19th Formula 1 GP Emilia Romagna (Imola) 17-19 May GTWC Misano (Sprint) May 26th IndyCar Indianapolis 500 June 2nd MotoGP Italian GP (Mugello) June 2nd WRC Rally Sardinia 15th and 16th June WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans June 16th WorldSBK Misano Round July 21st Formula E London (season finale) September 1st Formula 1 Italian GP (Monza) 8 September MotoGP GP San Marino (Misano) 21-22 September GTWC Monza (Endurance) 22 September WorldSBK Round Cremona October 13th WorldSBK Round Jerez (season finale) November 2 WEC Bahrain (season finale) November 17th MotoGP Valencia GP (season finale) November 24th WRC Japan (season finale) 8 December Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP (season finale)

Clearly, this selection of dates is not complete and only highlights the main events and those that take place in Italy. So, below is a summary of the complete calendars of the main championships that you can follow this year.

2024 Formula 1 calendar

The season starts on March 2 in Bahrain and ends on December 8 in Abu Dhabi.

2024 MotoGP calendar

The season begins on March 10th in Qatar and ends on November 17th in Valencia.

2024 WEC Calendar

The season begins on March 2 in Qatar and ends on November 2 in Bahrain.

2024 WRC calendar

The season starts on January 25th in Monte Carlo and ends on November 24th in Japan.

Formula E 2024 calendar

The season begins January 13 in Mexico City and ends July 21 in London.

2024 WorldSBK calendar

The season starts on February 25th in Australia and ends on October 13th in Jerez.