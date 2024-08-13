Propose New elections in Venezuela It is one of the possibilities that are currently being considered in the Planalto Palacethe seat of executive power in Brazilto overcome the political crisis that crosses the neighboring country.

This was suggested to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by his main advisor on international affairs, Celso Amorim. According to the local Brazilian press, it would be a kind of “second round” of the presidential elections that took place on July 28.

However, Amorim told the Brazilian media Economic Value that this is just a suggestion that was made to the president. In fact, it has not yet been proposed to the governments of Colombia and Mexico, which together with Brazil are promoting a three-way effort to help dialogue between Chavismo and the opposition.

Ministers who followed Lula’s speech at the ministerial meeting said that the president showed concern and a certain impatience about the situation in the neighboring country.

As part of the proposal, Lula’s advisor suggests that, if the idea of ​​promoting a “second round” is accepted, the European Union should suspend sanctions against some Chavista leaders and send an electoral observation mission.

According to a newspaper note The Globethe initiative is not yet formally discussed. However, Lula himself is reported to have said during a ministerial meeting last week that Nicolas Maduro should take the initiative to call new elections.

However, before this proposal becomes a reality, and is raised in Venezuelashould also have the approval of Colombia and Mexico.

These three countries have insisted on the need for the National Electoral Council (CNE) to release the results of all the voting tables, which has not published them, but says it has sent them to the Supreme Court of Justice.

According to these three countries, the CNE “is legally responsible for the transparent dissemination of election results.”

In a joint note released last week, the foreign ministers of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico said they will maintain their “high-level” consultationsbut with full respect for the “sovereignty and will of the Venezuelan people.”

The mediation attempt by Brazil, Colombia and Mexico has already been supported by various American countries, including the United States, and European countries, such as Spain and France, among many others.

The crisis in Venezuela

The crisis in the neighboring country has increased regional uncertainty after the electoral authority declared Maduro the winner of the presidential elections after midnight on July 28th.

The opposition, which claims that there was fraud that day, published the results on a website and concluded that Edmundo González won with 7,303,480 votes against 3,316,142 for Maduro. That night of July 28, hundreds of thousands of opposition members spread throughout Venezuela collected the results issued by the voting machines at each polling station to certify his victory.

On this point, Amorim said last week that Maduro knows that not disclosing the electoral records could lead to “fatigue” and a situation that does not suit him.

“I think he understands that there will be a moment of fatigue and that this is not good for him. And if there is fatigue, there is a risk that Venezuela will end up with two presidents or none,” said the former Brazilian foreign minister in an interview with the Globonews television channel.

So far, the repression in Venezuela has left 25 people dead and 192 injured following spontaneous protests that took place hours after Maduro’s victory was declared.