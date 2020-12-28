Celta reported on October 3 that Kevin Vázquez suffered a fibrillar tear in the inner calf of his left leg and that he would remain out of action for four to six weeks. However, twelve weeks have passed, three times the minimum sick leave period and twice the maximum, and Kevin is still in the infirmary, with no expectations of an immediate return.

The club, faithful to its communication policy, has not reported the reason for this delay. As AS has learned, the prolongation of Kevin’s sick leave is due to a seroma generated by the accumulation of fluid. The healing process of the tear was satisfactory, but the appearance of the seroma is delaying the recovery of the celestial lateral. Everything indicates that the fluid was generated by not exercising the calf muscle for a long period of time, which produced atrophy in that area.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of December 27, 2020

Right now Kevin is working alone with specific exercises for the calf of his left leg in order to eliminate that seroma that is causing him an excessive time off. Right now, the winger does not have an established deadline for his return and everything will depend on the evolution of that seroma. He has no discomfort and the break healed without problems, so he only has to overcome that obstacle to start working with the group and begin to see the light at the end of a tunnel that already lasts three months.