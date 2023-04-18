Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Kevin Whitaker discusses the impact of President Petro’s visit to the US.

April 18, 2023
in World
Kevin Whitaker discusses the impact of President Petro’s visit to the US.


The new task force on Colombia to be launched in the US Congress.The former US ambassador to Colombia, Kevin Whitaker, spoke to EL TIEMPO about President Gustavo Petro’s visit to US soil, and gave details of the Working Group on Colombia that will be launched this Tuesday in that country’s Congress.

The former US ambassador to Colombia speaks to EL TIEMPO.

He Former US ambassador to Colombia, Kevin Whitaker, will speak this Tuesday with EL TIEMPO about the visit of President Gustavo Petro to US soil and the impact of his tour of that nation.

During his visit, the president visited New York to attend, at the UN headquarters, the 22nd Session of the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. In its second stop it will pass through San Francisco, specifically by Stanford University.

Washington will be the last destination in the United States where he will meet for the first time with President Joe Biden to address issues such as migration, the fight against drugs or the situation in Venezuela.

In addition to analyzing the impact of Petro’s visit to the United States, Whitaker will give details of the Working Group on Colombia that will be launched this Tuesday in the Congress of that country.

It is a Working Group on Colombia that makes up the Atlantic Council and that includes several US congressmen, between Democrats and Republicans.

See also  Greece: rescue operation of a ship with about 500 migrants on board

SERGIO GOMEZ
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
WASHINGTON

Recommended

