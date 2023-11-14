Kevin Turen diedthe producer of the series ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The Idol’, He leaves an important legacy in the Hollywood film industry at 44 years old. In that sense, the bad news continues to arrive for the teenage drama, since, after the death of Angus Cloud, the death of its creator has been a splash of cold water on November 12. The causes that ended Turen’s life are still unknown. It should be remembered that the New Yorker worked hand in hand with Sam Levinson for the premiere of season 3 of ‘Euphoria’ in 2025.

The news of the death of Kevin Turen It was given through the information that his father provided in a statement he published on his social networks. “Kevin was so incredibly special that this world will be less without him,” he told Deadline. “Despite his many accomplishments in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends. He and his wife, Evelina, decided that their children would grow up with the best values ​​and made sure they made a difference in the world,” said Jay Penske, CEO of Penske Media Corporation, in a public statement.

Kevin Turen and Angus Cloud were part of ‘Euphoria’. Photo: Attitudfem

Who was Kevin Turen, producer of ‘Euphoria’?

Kevin Turen was a film producer who was born in New York, in 1979, and studied at Columbia University. The beginnings that made him open an important path in the film industry occurred in 2004, when he was in charge of the independent film ‘Wassup Rockers’. On the other hand, he was also part of ‘Operation Endgame’, a film written by Sam Levinson, with whom he was working on the third installment of ‘Euphoria’.

