Eintracht Frankfurt and goalkeeper Kevin Trapp will continue to work together in the future. The 32-year-old professional soccer player has prematurely extended his contract, which originally ran until June 30, 2024, by two more years, as the club announced. The contract includes the option to extend it by a further year.

“Kevin Trapp is an absolute identification figure and stands for Eintracht Frankfurt like no other. His outstanding goalkeeping skills, but also his personality, make him an indispensable part of our team and our club,” commented sporting director Markus Krösche on the agreement. “It was always important to us to extend Kevin on a long-term basis and also to give him a perspective for his time after his active career.”

Trapp, who has held the Frankfurt goal a total of 282 times so far, said he was pleased “that I will continue to be part of the Eintracht family. We have already experienced a lot together and still have a lot planned. The club’s ambitions are 100% in line with mine.”