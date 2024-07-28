American actor faces debts after sexual harassment allegations; buyer of Baltimore waterfront home not identified

A beachfront mansion owned by 65-year-old American actor Kevin Spacey has been sold for $3.24 million. The home in Baltimore, Maryland, was foreclosed on after the actor accumulated millions in debt, which he says was due to losing roles in Hollywood.

The auction was held on Thursday (25.Jul.2024) at Baltimore Circuit Court. The protagonist of “House of Cards”a series about US politics, was sued for sexual harassment. He was acquitted, but is currently marginalized.

The buyer did not wish to be identified. The successful bidder told reporters that he went to the auction “on behalf of another buyer”. According to the newspaper Baltimore Bannerthe new owner is a businessman from the city.

Spacey bought the house for $5.65 million (R$ 31.9 million).

On June 11, 2024, the actor cried during an interview when asked where he lived. He said he did not have “none” money and duty “many millions of dollars”.

Watch (2min10sec):

HARASSMENT ACCUSATIONS

Spacey was considered innocent of 9 sexual assault charges on July 26, 2023. Four men claimed to have been victims of the actor from 2001 to 2013. The cases involved alleged sexual assault and one of them claimed that the actor penetrated him without consent.

After the accusations, the actor was “canceled” in Hollywood and stopped acting. No film starring the actor “House of Cards” was released from 2019 to 2021.

The most emblematic accusation was that of the American actor Anthony Rapp, who accused him of assault when he was 14 years old. The man sued him for US$40 million.

During the interview with the British journalist Piers Morganthe actor also compared his situation to that of actors accused of communist sympathies in the 1940s, citing the fear that permeates the American film industry.

“People are afraid for their own careers and their own positions, to be with someone who has been found innocent. I hope that, as time goes on, that will change.”he said.



Throughout his career, Kevin Spacey has won two Oscars, for “The Usual Suspects” (1995) and “American Beauty” (1999). He has also been nominated for a Grammy and 12 Emmy Awards.