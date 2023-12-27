Kevin Spacey or Frank Underwood? The actor's strange interview after his acquittal on harassment charges. “Netflix exists because of me”

After being acquitted on charges of sexual harassment and abuse, both in the United States and in Great Britain, Kevin Spacey gave an interview on YouTube to the American journalist Tucker Carlson, mentioning his legal vicissitudes.

More fit than ever, in a dark jacket and tie in front of the Christmas tree, the great actor, 64 years old and two Oscars, he played on ambiguity by taking over the role of Underwood. And he lashed out against the platform producing the famous fiction: “There is no doubt that Netflix exists thanks to me, I gave them meaning and they tried to bury me”, he exclaimed, recalling the global success of the series, “it seems bizarre to me that they decided to publicly cut ties with me only because of accusations that have now been proven false. I don't think there was any reason to do it… this video is the beginning, this interview is a bit of a mix between an episode (of House of Cards, ed.) and the reality”.

In 2017, when the Weinstein scandal broke, Spacey was in fact among the first and most illustrious targets of the #MeToo movement: denounced after a short time by some men, the actor was fired on the spot from House of Cards after 4 years of success while the subsequent seasons of the series were entrusted solely to Robin Wright who, although excellent in the role of Frank's unscrupulous wife, had made the charismatic protagonist missed.

Meanwhile, on the justicialist wave of #MeToo, at the end of filming Ridley Scott had canceled the actor's performance from All the Money in the World, the film about the kidnapping of Paul Getty III, returning to shoot all the scenes with Christopher Plummer in the role of Getty senior, the implacable billionaire grandfather who initially did not want to pay the ransom for his grandson. Then Spacey began to see the end of the legal case that had forced him to put his life on the street, from homosexuality never declared before to the story of his nightmare childhood with his Nazi father who abused his children: in May 2022 the acquittal arrived in America, last July also in England. And today the actor decided to remove the pebbles from his shoes. The interview with Carlson sounded like a revenge after very difficult years, perhaps the premise of a request for compensation for forced unemployment and damage to one's image.

But someone went further and considered Kevin-Frank's release as almost a prelude to the actor's possible presidential candidacy in the ranks of the Democrats. There is only one fact for sure, for now: Spacey has finally started working again, reconnecting the threads of an extraordinary career always divided between cinema, TV, theater and blessed by Oscars, first for The Usual Suspects (1995) then for American Beauty (1999).

